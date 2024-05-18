Ask Pulse: Should my coworkers hate me this much because I got a promotion?

Hey Pulse,

Things haven't been easy since I got promoted to supervisor at the restaurant where I work in March last year. I used to be a cashier there, so everyone knew me before the promotion, Now, it seems there's constant complaining whenever I try to do my job.

I'm trying my best to make the transition smooth for the cashiers, but they seem resistant to taking instructions from me. They are more comfortable receiving instructions from someone else.

Things got even more complicated two months ago. I got an increment that made me earn more than the other supervisors I met there, so the hatred doubled from both cashiers and supervisors.

What can I do?

Chioma.

Hey Chioma,

It sounds like you are doing a really good job, and your company recognises your efforts. You should feel quite proud of yourself. Don’t let the negative vibes overwhelm that.

If the cashiers refuse to listen to you, you can have a conversation with your manager. Maybe there's a way to address the team's concerns or a training session that could help everyone adjust to your new position.

Also, try to maintain a positive attitude despite the hate, but keep looking out for other jobs in case things don’t improve and you need to explore other options. I wish you all the best.

Pulse.





