Ask Pulse: Should my coworkers hate me this much because I got a promotion?

Temi Iwalaiye

Ask Pulse is a weekly advice column and a listening ear to help you sort through your issues.

This week, Chioma is asking us what she should do about an office problem. She has been getting so much hateful energy from her subordinates and colleagues since she got a promotion.

Things haven't been easy since I got promoted to supervisor at the restaurant where I work in March last year. I used to be a cashier there, so everyone knew me before the promotion, Now, it seems there's constant complaining whenever I try to do my job.

I'm trying my best to make the transition smooth for the cashiers, but they seem resistant to taking instructions from me. They are more comfortable receiving instructions from someone else.

Things got even more complicated two months ago. I got an increment that made me earn more than the other supervisors I met there, so the hatred doubled from both cashiers and supervisors.

What can I do?

Chioma.

It sounds like you are doing a really good job, and your company recognises your efforts. You should feel quite proud of yourself. Don’t let the negative vibes overwhelm that.

If the cashiers refuse to listen to you, you can have a conversation with your manager. Maybe there's a way to address the team's concerns or a training session that could help everyone adjust to your new position.

Also, try to maintain a positive attitude despite the hate, but keep looking out for other jobs in case things don’t improve and you need to explore other options. I wish you all the best.

Pulse.

ALSO READ: Ask Pulse: I'm so confused, I don't know who impregnated me



