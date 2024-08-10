ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ask Pulse: The woman I love wants a toxic man who'll manhandle her — what do I do?

Temi Iwalaiye

Ask Pulse is a weekly advice column and a listening ear to help you sort through your issues.

The woman I love wants a toxic man [lipstickalley]
The woman I love wants a toxic man [lipstickalley]

This week on Ask Pulse, Emeka’s love interest wants him to be toxic before she agrees to be in a relationship with him.

Recommended articles

I'm sorry, but I have to start in pidgin English. I feel so stupid, “Na me see werey (a mad person) talk say I like her.”

So, the thing is this babe I have liked for a while told me I'm okay and she likes me too, but the only red flag I have is I'm a good guy and she wants someone toxic, someone who would insult, manhandle, talk to her like she's a nobody, impregnate, and beat her up.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said if I'm not a toxic person, she isn't available. She demanded that I do all these things, but I refused.

I tried to convince her that toxicity is not love, nor is it how to assert masculinity and control in a relationship.

What to do if she wants a toxic relationship [istockphoto]
What to do if she wants a toxic relationship [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

I told her that she needed to experience a different kind of love and that marrying a toxic man would only get her killed both emotionally and physically.

I've recommended books for her to read because I feel like she suffered rejection while growing up; that's why she's like this, but she is hell-bent on me being a toxic guy. What do I do?

ADVERTISEMENT

Emeka.

ALSO READ: Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

I’m happy you know that toxicity isn’t love and you recognise her issues might stem from her childhood.

A relationship is not an avenue for you to play therapist or try to ‘fix’ your partner. She has deep-seated issues you can’t help her with; no matter how much you love or like her. What she needs is a licensed therapist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never succumb to her pressure to handle her roughly or inflict bodily harm on her; it's 100% wrong, and it can turn out to be more dangerous than you could ever anticipate.

Perhaps you might benefit from some space from her since she has made it clear she wants a toxic man and you're not that.

I wish you all the best.

Pulse.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ask Pulse: The woman I love wants a toxic man who'll manhandle her — what do I do?

Ask Pulse: The woman I love wants a toxic man who'll manhandle her — what do I do?

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Scientists say it's not necessary to bath twice daily, here's why

Scientists say it's not necessary to bath twice daily, here's why

The pros and cons of being an introvert

The pros and cons of being an introvert

Instead of saving money to buy a car, here are 8 ways to buy it easily

Instead of saving money to buy a car, here are 8 ways to buy it easily

G. Elias to host webinar on the future of fashion

G. Elias to host webinar on the future of fashion

Why you don’t need to wash your rice before cooking it

Why you don’t need to wash your rice before cooking it

5 things stopping you from being who you want to be

5 things stopping you from being who you want to be

The British zoologist who raped and tortured dogs—and how he was caught

The British zoologist who raped and tortured dogs—and how he was caught

Golden Penny soup festival 2.0 heats up Ibadan

Golden Penny soup festival 2.0 heats up Ibadan

Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

5 most stunning celebrity pre-wedding photos of 2024 (so far!)

5 most stunning celebrity pre-wedding photos of 2024 (so far!)

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Should men pay dowry in this day and age?

Should men pay dowry in this day and age? Read this

Getting married to a married man [metaai]

Ask Pulse: What should I say to my married boyfriend of 3 years who wants to marry me?

Moaning woman

Do these 3 things if you want to moan loudly without disturbing your neighbours

The right time to leave

Dear men, if you find yourself begging for these 4 things, it's time to leave