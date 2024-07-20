RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

Temi Iwalaiye

Ask Pulse is a weekly advice column and a listening ear to help you sort through your issues.

How to cope with loneliness in a long-distance relationship [freepik]
How to cope with loneliness in a long-distance relationship [freepik]

This week on Ask Pulse, Sharon wants to know how to handle her horniness since she is in a long-distance relationship.

Recommended articles

I'm in a long-distance relationship, and while I want to stay faithful, it is becoming challenging. My love language is physical touch, and being in school surrounded by male friends makes the distance even harder. We spend a lot of time together in the lounge and after classes, and I worry that the physical closeness might lead to something I wouldn't want.

The lack of physical touch with my boyfriend is tough, and I honestly don't know how long I can manage without it. How can I handle this distance and my need for physical affection?

Sharon.

Being in a long-distance relationship is tough, and experiencing those sexual feelings is completely normal. It's what makes you human. Have you considered exploring virtual intimacy? Sexting and video sex with your man can help relieve some of that pressure, but this should still be done safely, make sure your face is showing or the video isn’t being recorded.

It might also be helpful to create some space between yourself and your male friends while you're navigating these feelings. Focus on spending more time with your female friends.

Most importantly, planning a physical meeting with your boyfriend soon could be a great solution. The anticipation of seeing him in person might ease your anxieties.

I wish you all the best.

Pulse.

ALSO READ: Ask Pulse: Does my boyfriend love me if he texts only once a week?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Never say this at the border, you may not get through passport control

Never say this at the border, you may not get through passport control

10 essentials you need to pack for a stress-free vacation

10 essentials you need to pack for a stress-free vacation

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

List of postal codes in Anambra State

List of postal codes in Anambra State

How to turn cassava into tapioca

How to turn cassava into tapioca

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Before you sleep over at her place read this[istockphoto]

Dear men, before you sleep over at her place read this

The most important thing is to understand that the problem of unpleasant body odour is a common issue [Adobe Stock]

How to sensitively handle your coworker with body odour

Friends-with-benefits [Pinterest]

7 rules to help you have a successful friends-with-benefits arrangement

An AI-generated image of a mum jealous of her daughter

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children