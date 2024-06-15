Ask Pulse: Help! I’m a man who can’t stop wanking to porn every day

Dear Pulse,

I am dealing with a pornography addiction, and I want to stop, but it's so hard. It all started when I was much younger. I had an uncle who used to buy X-rated movies. Whenever he wasn’t around, I would watch and enjoy them. Then in school, my friends told me about websites where I could watch porn for free, and now, I do it too much, multiple times a day. Every time, I feel instant regret after masturbating. I try to avoid it, but even if I don’t go to these websites, porn is everywhere online. I also try to read the Bible to help avoid lust, but the temptation remains strong. What do I do?

Lee.

Dear Lee,

You are not alone. Researchers found that 27% of Nigerian teenagers who had access to the internet were addicted to pornography. Consistently watching porn can rewire the way your brain perceives intimacy. Sex is not like porn; it’s highly exaggerated.

A good way to stop a habit is to replace it with another. Are you always alone in your room? What are your hobbies? You need to keep busy. When you are very busy, you will barely have time to watch porn. Also, try to go on a date. Talk to more women. You’ll be surprised that people might just be interested in you.

Curate your social media feed by blocking, muting, or unfollowing porn accounts or people who post porn. Also, learn to spend time away from social media.

Finally, don’t let feelings of guilt overwhelm you, as it will only keep you trapped. Give yourself grace.

I wish you well,