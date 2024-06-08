Ask Pulse: Does my office boyfriend love me if he has 2 other office girlfriends?

Dear Pulse,

My boyfriend and I work in the same office. We dated for over a month, and things seemed great as we felt strongly about each other. Three days after he went back to school, I heard from different people that he was also dating two other girls at our company. That makes three of us — and who knows if there are more?

I confronted him, and he admitted to having relationship issues before coming to our office. He said because of his past relationship challenges, he has decided to date three or four girls at once to "observe their behaviours" and choose one. He apologised and insisted I'm the one he loves, but I'm incredibly confused. While I have strong feelings for him, this situation is a major red flag. Do I believe him and stay with him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Desola.

Dear Desola,

A healthy relationship is built on honesty and trust. His actions demonstrate a clear lack of both. Also, dating multiple people without telling you about it is disrespectful.

It's okay to be confused but prioritise your self-worth and emotional well-being. It’s up to you to decide if you want to be an option he may or may not choose at the end of the day.

Does his behaviour align with what you think is important in a relationship? That should help you decide what to do next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good luck!

Pulse.