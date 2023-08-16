ADVERTISEMENT
A Nigerian doctor’s genetic advice to AS couples and individuals looking for love

Anna Ajayi

There are very few romantic options available when your genotype is AS.

Couples need to make informed decisions about their compatibility [Everypixel]
Couples need to make informed decisions about their compatibility [Everypixel]

The saying, 'love is never enough' becomes even more real in situations like this where a lot of painful decisions have to be made amongst couples who are so deeply in love but genetically incompatible. Apparently, your genes can influence who you get romantically involved with as the mere thought of having a sickle child goes beyond temporary feelings.

Dr Samuel Mauton, an expert from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, has a few things to say concerning this subject. He talks about making smart choices, finding someone genetically compatible, and the available options for already married couples with the AS genotype:

I strongly advise individuals with the AS genotype to exercise caution when considering marriage to another AS individual. It is medically possible but we cannot ignore the fact that there's the risk of giving birth to children with the SS genotype. This is a concern that should not be taken lightly, as the potential consequences can be severe.

Genetic testing helps AS couples make informed choices about their future. It is important that both partners understand their genotypes to accurately gauge the likelihood of having SS offspring. Yes, the percentage is around 25%, but the reality is that this risk is substantial enough to warrant serious consideration. That means you need genetic testing before making the big decision.

AS couples must not get married to avoid sad stories at the end of the day. You both may be in love and all but try as much as possible to prioritise genetic compatibility before you start developing feelings. I have encountered cases where couples who know about their genetic incompatibility chose to end their relationship due to the potential hardships they might face in future. It's a challenging decision, but a necessary one.

As for AS couples that are married already and still want to have children, I would suggest exploring options like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) as a way to have a higher probability of a healthier genotype. This involves fertilising eggs with sperm in a laboratory and then implanting the resulting embryos into the uterus. You could also consider prenatal testing. This means if you and your AS partner are expecting a child, you can undergo prenatal testing such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis to determine the genotype of the fetus. This would allow you to make informed decisions about the pregnancy and consider all available options.

Regarding IVF, I want to stress that it is a viable solution for AS couples who desire children while reducing the risk of SS offspring. By undergoing IVF and preimplantation genetic diagnosis, couples can select embryos without the SS genotype before implantation which is a great option in my opinion.

In summation, my advice to individuals with the AS genotype seeking love, centres on the importance of genetic testing, understanding the risks and making conscious decisions about prospective relationships and family planning. Make sure to consult with a personal genetic counsellor to help you make important decisions tailored to your specific needs.

