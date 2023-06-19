ADVERTISEMENT
To all the people I’ve loved before: 5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

Temi Iwalaiye

Today is National Sickle Cell Awareness Day, and it is very important to raise awareness on knowing your genotype in romantic relationships.

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to their AS genotype [istockphoto]
Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood illness characterized by deficient haemoglobin. It prevents red blood cells' haemoglobin from carrying oxygen. Sickle cells have a propensity to aggregate, obstructing tiny blood capillaries and resulting in pain, sickness and death.

There are typically five unique blood genotype types. AA, AS, AC, SS, and SC. Although AA and AS are common genotypes, AC is less common. On the other hand, SS and SC are rare genotypes that usually lead to sickle cell disease.

This knowledge is particularly important in romantic peering. Although individuals with the AA genotype have the flexibility to marry someone with any other genotype, those carrying AS, AC, SS, and SC genotypes are barred from marrying each other, which frequently leads to devastating disappointment.

We spoke to five people who have the AS genotype, and they shared their experiences with us.

"I broke up an engagement, but what was painful was we were dating for a year. We were supposed to get married. We thought she was AA at that time because that was what the first test showed. She randomly did another test a year after, it came out as AS, and she did a couple of other tests after, the results were all AS. Apparently, one needs to do the test at different labs."

Africans have this gene mutation so they have to be careful about who they marry [istockphoto]
"We were dating for a couple of months, I won’t say we planned to get married, we were just getting to know each other and having a ton of sex. Then, she got pregnant and that was when we found out we were both AS, she didn’t want an abortion and I didn’t want it too, we both had to wait and hope the unborn baby wasn’t SS. The baby wasn't SS thankfully, but that meant we couldn't get married."

"Well, I had a girlfriend who was AS like me. We were having fun and getting pretty sexual fast. One day she told me about how her ex was SS and she had to break up with him because he was falling sick so frequently, I guess that was my cue to ask about her genotype, but I didn’t. A few months later, I found out that we were both AS, so we had to break up. I remember she was so devastated, and she cried for days."

"I don’t know why, but I am usually attracted to women who are AS genotype. Anytime I meet a woman that I really like, I always ask what her genotype is before I fall deeper in love with her and she turns out to be AS. We usually stop talking when we discover we are the same genotype."

"There was a man who I really liked, I even fell in love with him, but it was merely a situationship. While talking randomly, we both discovered that we were both AS. Even though we never dated, I often wondered if that was part of the reason, like did he want to date me, but he couldn’t because we were both AS? Anyway, he got married not long after, and I was crushed."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

