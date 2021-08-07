8 things a woman does only when she's mad over you

What are the things to watch out for?

There isn't a water-tight system to knowing as women are different in their emotional constructs.

Regardless, experience has shown that when you notice her doing a number the things listed below for you, you should know that chances are high that she really likes you, for she would never do them for someone who does not mean much to her.

1. Dresses up

This does not necessarily mean she wears her best dress every time just for you, it means she actually makes effort to impress you.

2. She lets her jealousy show

Women generally like to hide their jealousy because to do this, it means they are willing to let their vulnerability show, and they would never do that unless they really like you.

That’s the only time it’s ever worth it.

3. Reveals her deepest secrets

While girls might tell people some parts of themselves, they reserve their deepest, most intimate, even darkest and dirtiest secrets to someone they really trust, someone they truly like.

4. Admits her feelings for you

Women hate putting their feelings out there except they can no longer help it.

So if she’s spilling her heart out to you, believe her, she has to really mean it.

5. Indulges your excesses

If she likes you, then she’ll let you get away with a lot more than you should.

Things that other men [and even her own friends] will never get away with, she'll permit them if it's you doing them.

This is not an excuse to intentionally maltreat women.

But, if by chance, you are yet to really get your act right, and a woman repeatedly lets you go scot free, best believe she really likes you.

6. Food

Ha. What's love without a sprinkle of good edible flavours and great meals?

It might be because she is just nice, but of course, if she always invites you over to come enjoy homemade meals, just know there is a special feeling attached to it.

7. She goes goofy

Women want to be classy for the whole world. With you, however, it goes deeper than that.

She's willing to show you her goofy, playful side.

8. She loves you with those quirks

What your friends laugh at you for, she may absolutely find it cute and endearing.