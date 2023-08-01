7 things your partner will do if they really love you

Finding that special someone who fills your heart with warmth and joy is a beautiful thing and you might wonder if they feel the same way, as love in a relationship is best when reciprocated.

Love, being a complex emotion, doesn't come with a one-size-fits-all manual, but there are some signs that indicate real, genuine love. Read on to find out the seven easy-to-spot signs of true love:

They listen to you

ADVERTISEMENT

In any relationship, communication is the key to understanding and supporting one another. A partner who truly loves you will always be attentive and actively listen to what you have to say. It's not just about hearing the words, but really listening.

They would be willing to discuss the most minute thing in your life to the most meaningful as well as sharing your hopes and dreams. If your partner shows genuine interest in what you have to say, that just means they truly love you.

They support your dreams

A loving partner will stand by your side and support your aspirations, no matter how big or small they may be. They will encourage you to pursue your passions, provide guidance, and cheer you on during your journey to success.

This might mean supporting you in your efforts to start a small business, helping you with your education, or even joining you in learning a new skill together. A partner who truly loves you will always support your hustle.

ADVERTISEMENT

They respect your boundaries

Respect is an important aspect of a healthy relationship. A partner who genuinely loves you will understand and respect your boundaries, be it personal space, privacy, or the need for alone time. They won’t be all up in your business demanding an explanation for where you've been and who you’re with.

They celebrate your achievements

True love is about sharing in each other's joys and triumphs. A loving partner will celebrate your achievements, no matter how small, and take pride in your successes.

When you graduate, win an award, get a promotion at work, or accomplish a personal goal, they will be your number one fan. They will never talk you down but always gas you up. It will be as clear as day that they want what’s best for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

They make you a priority

A partner who loves you deeply will prioritise your happiness and well-being. They will make time for you amidst their busy schedule, and you'll feel seen, valued and loved.

They show affection

Affection is a way to express love, and a partner who truly loves you will show it openly. From holding hands, PDAs and hugging to leaving sweet notes and calling at the most random times to check in on you. These small gestures show that they love and care for you.

They stay during tough times

ADVERTISEMENT

Love is tested during tough moments. When things are not going as planned, do they stay by your side? Or do they leave as soon as things go south? A partner who loves you will be there with you for both the good times and the bad. They will stand by your side until the storms pass. They won't abandon you when life gets tough but instead, they'll be your rock, a shoulder to cry on and a listening ear.

It’s that simple.