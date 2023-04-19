The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for

Berlinda Entsie

During sex, things happen and they are absolutely normal, hence, there's no need to be sorry for them.

Black couple.

While you might like a certain sex position, your partner might not. You might like to be experimental in bed, unlike your lover. And this is not something you have to feel apologetic for or say sorry for.

There is nothing wrong with having preferences in bed. You must break the habit of apologising for things during sex. Of course, if you end up using the wrong name of your partner, you should say sorry, but there are some things that you should never apologise about during sex

Here is a list of things that you should stop apologising about during sex:

  • How long or how quickly it takes to orgasm

Some take a few seconds, others might take even 10 minutes to reach orgasm, or may not even reach one. But that doesn’t mean something is wrong if you come quicker than your partner or take longer.

  • Vagina flatulence

It’s not just words but also sounds that you hear during sex. It can be more than just grunting or any random sound. Vaginal farts or queefing can be common too! Again, it’s not something that you should apologise for.

  • Expressing if you don’t like something or want to avoid doing
Experimenting in bed is only good when both partners are in agreement. If there is something that you don’t like or don’t want to do, don’t say sorry. Just voice your opinion and don’t do it.

  • Asking for clarification on new things during sex

Your partner might be more experienced in bed than you, so if you have doubts about a specific sexual activity, simply ask and clarify rather than apologising for not knowing.

  • Wanting to spice up things

Doing the same thing in bed every single day can be boring. If you want to try something new, don’t feel sorry about breaking the monotony. In fact, if you are more forthright about it, you may end up making sex feel better and more exciting. So, a little bit of hair-pulling or role-playing is perfectly fine.

  • Wanting things that allow for comfort

Not everyone may be comfortable with sex with the lights on or without blankets. Everyone needs something that allows for comfort and helps to reduce their insecurities about body image. But one doesn’t have to feel apologetic about it.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.




