5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

Temi Iwalaiye

These five positions will make the bedroom business more fulfilling.

Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]
However, the man and woman should not be like little mice running up and down the bed, unsure of how to lead themselves to the dreamland of orgasms.

Knowing the right position stands between you and an orgasm. Here are five tested and trusted positions;

This is not a literal cat-like position, but it is an acronym for a much fancier term - Coital Adjusted Technique.

With this technique, maximum satisfaction is achieved through enough coital stimulation.

The penis does not penetrate but stimulates the clitoris - the friction will cause an orgasm in no time.

This is a guaranteed position for women who have never orgasmed before. With this technique, the man pins her to the bed.

She lays on her back, and he penetrates through the rear. Many women play with their clitoris whilst all that goes on.

The missionary position is a classic for a reason. Facing each other establishes trust and intimacy.

However, placing a pillow at your back elevates her pelvis and improves penetration.

Surprise! Surprise! Some men find it hard to ejaculate and have to go at it for hours. Here is how they can orgasm faster:

This is orgasm guaranteed, and it has to do with the woman arching her back while he penetrates.

Doggy style(Bustle)
Doggy style(Bustle) Doggy style Pulse Live Kenya
First of all, this is a good visual or view for every man and it makes them more aroused.

Secondly, they exert maximum energy, and it is this exertion that causes them to ejaculate.

This doggy style also includes the collapsed doggy which is the pinner position.

This also provides good visuals, and the man has the opportunity to explore the woman’s body with his hands while she ‘rides’ him.

Temi Iwalaiye

