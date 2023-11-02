ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons Yorubas have the most fun weddings

Temi Iwalaiye

If you’ve ever attended a Yoruba wedding, you must have had so much fun. Here’s why.

Why Yoruba weddings are really fun [royalimages/instagram]
Why Yoruba weddings are really fun [royalimages/instagram]

The Yorubas are an ethnic group obsessed with parties for whatever occasion; they call it 'owambe' meaning "we are there." Here’s why Yoruba parties are so fun:

Anyone who has been to a Yoruba wedding will tell you that a live band is the life and soul of it. Whether they are playing renditions of your favourite songs or singing Yoruba ballads, this band can get you off your feet and onto the dance floor.

Why Yoruba weddings are fun [eventsbybde]
Why Yoruba weddings are fun [eventsbybde]

Even before hypemen became a thing, Yoruba parties had people who were called Alaga Iduro and Alaga Ijoko; these funny orators were usually the MCs of the wedding and keep the party going with their jokes and actions.

As the live band plays exciting tunes, many people will rush to the dance floor to dance and have a great time.

If there is one thing that is going to happen at a Yoruba wedding, it’s people dancing for long hours. Most certainly, there will be a large crowd on the dance floor made up of family and friends, usually surrounding the bride and groom.

Every Yoruba wedding is like a fashion show. Starting with the bride and groom in their regal aso-oke and agbada, the different aso-ebi styles are sewn in the most elaborate fashion by the wedding guests. The women also wear their head gear like fans, colourful shoes, and matching purses, which add a lot of grandeur to the occasion.

One thing most Yoruba weddings try to never run out of is excess food and drinks. From amala to pounded yam to egusi and gbegiri to jollof rice, moi moi and dodo to goatmeat and fried cow meat, these weddings are usually a feast, and that’s why they end up being so much fun.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

