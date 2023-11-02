5 reasons Yorubas have the most fun weddings

The Yorubas are an ethnic group obsessed with parties for whatever occasion; they call it 'owambe' meaning "we are there." Here’s why Yoruba parties are so fun:

1. The live band

Anyone who has been to a Yoruba wedding will tell you that a live band is the life and soul of it. Whether they are playing renditions of your favourite songs or singing Yoruba ballads, this band can get you off your feet and onto the dance floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The alagas

Pulse Nigeria

Even before hypemen became a thing, Yoruba parties had people who were called Alaga Iduro and Alaga Ijoko; these funny orators were usually the MCs of the wedding and keep the party going with their jokes and actions.

3. The dancing crowd

As the live band plays exciting tunes, many people will rush to the dance floor to dance and have a great time.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there is one thing that is going to happen at a Yoruba wedding, it’s people dancing for long hours. Most certainly, there will be a large crowd on the dance floor made up of family and friends, usually surrounding the bride and groom.

4. The regal attire

Every Yoruba wedding is like a fashion show. Starting with the bride and groom in their regal aso-oke and agbada, the different aso-ebi styles are sewn in the most elaborate fashion by the wedding guests. The women also wear their head gear like fans, colourful shoes, and matching purses, which add a lot of grandeur to the occasion.

5. The food and drinks

ADVERTISEMENT