Being sensitive or considerate basically means the act of learning to see things from another person's angle, putting yourself in another's shoes.

It's a form of emotional intelligence that partners need to always strive for. The following are reasons why this is

1. Compromise becomes easy

There’ll always be differences between couples every now and then because they are bound to have different outlooks and opinions on certain matters.

Putting one’s self in a partner’s shoes in the case of a lover’s fight helps in the attempt to understand their line of reasoning and even where one still disagrees, reaching a compromise is made a lot easier due to this.

2. It makes the relationship easy

Partners who understand the importance of being considerate to each other, and actually practice it often find that the relationship works better, and things seems to happen more easily for them.

Partner A is considerate enough to give partner B the necessary dose of attention, care, love, loyalty and all other things needed to make a relationship thrive.

Partner B also has no reason not to reciprocate these good deeds, and the cycle continues till the bond becomes stronger and stronger it becomes unbreakable.

ALSO READ: Why your relationship needs improved, better sex

3. Makes you a better person

In all likelihood, if you can practice a great deal of empathy in your relationship, you’ll find yourself being like that with other people.

You no longer judge people rashly, and instead try to reason with them and put yourself in their positions in a bid to understand why they act the way they do.

In the long run, you discover that you’ll become a better judge of character, easier to work with, a more compassionate person, a better dispute resolver and also, you’ll avoid a lot of confrontation and outbursts.

4. Improves your patience

When you are considerate of your partner’s moods, it helps you stay calm in certain annoying circumstances instead of flaring up in rage.

Instead of taking things the wrong way, you react calmly by looking at things from your partner’s point of view and understand them better.

5. Helps you work on your flaws

Being sensitive enough to your partner’s needs helps you amend and try to be a better person for them.

You often ask yourself: ‘if my woman did this to me, how would I feel?’

Of course, you know you wouldn’t like it, so it moves you to change your ways and not do to them what you wouldn’t have them do to you.