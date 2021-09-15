RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 disadvantages of dating a younger man in Nigeria

Your problem begins with his mum and other family members.

4 disadvantages of dating a younger man in Nigeria. (TimesLIVE)

If there's anything everyone can agree on, its that times are changing, and the things that were once frowned upon have now become the norm.

Where it was once unimaginable for women to ask men out, or declare sexual interest in them first, they are now being encouraged to get their game on.

To some extent, the ice-cold Nigerian attitude towards women dating younger men has begun to thaw, but there still seems to be a long way before the idea flows into all cultures and becomes truly mainstream.

Experience has shown that there are great advantages when women disregard age and go for younger men they love; but of course, because a coin always has two sides, here are some disadvantages of dating younger men.

ALSO READ:Here is what you should not do when dating a younger man

Many Nigerian families still frown on sons who decide to marry older women and that discontent and disapproval is always more vocal from the mothers.

If a survey of Nigerian mothers is conducted, the answers gotten will very likely confirm this.

Of course, far too many people are still yet to come to terms with the idea of younger men and olderer woman genuinely falling in love, so they still assume that one of the partners has an ulterior motive for deciding to be with the other.

ALSO READ:Why more women should make the first move on guys they like

Due to this, people will still raise eyebrows and have misinformed opinion about couples who ride against the relationship tide and date despite their age difference.

Very likely, when issues appear in the relationship, one of the partners will link it to the age difference and where they should be communicating on solving the real relationship issues, they'll be struggling with the bitterness that tends to come from saying hurtful things about age.

Especially when the woman is significantly older than the man, one problem the couple might face is conflicting ideas of what fun means.

Because of their nature and age, younger men tend to be really bouncy, adventurous and full of life, and this could be a bit of a problem in the relationship.

