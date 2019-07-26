If you want to make your partner or lover feel appreciated, then giving him or her a thoughtful reminder of your feelings is a great place to start.
These messages could be a sincere expression of your affection for your lover-It is more than ‘clichés’ put together. Whether you’re celebrating a particular occasion or simply reminding her that she’s special, these romantic love messages for her are sure to bring a smile to her face!
Pulse.com.gh brings you 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day
• If I could give you one thing in life, I’d give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.
• If you were a movie, I’d watch you over and over again.
• In a sea of people, my eyes always search for you
• You do a million little things that bring to joy to my life.
• I know fairy tales come true because I have you.
• There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever.
• My six-word love story: “I can’t imagine life without you.”
• Your voice is my favorite sound.
• So far, every moment we’ve spent together has been awesome. But I promise you, that the best is yet to come.
• If only you knew how much those little moments with you matter to me.
• Since the time I’ve met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder and smile all the more, just because I have you, my life is a better place.
• Every day with you is a wonderful addition to my life’s journey.
• You’re my paradise and I’d happily get stranded on you for a lifetime.
• Just when I think that it is impossible to love you any more than I already do, you prove me wrong.
• You have no idea how much my heart races when I see you.
• I love when I catch you looking at me.
• You’re weird…but I like it!
• Everyone has their own motivation to get up in the morning and face the day. You are mine.
• Whenever my phone vibrates, I hope you’re the reason for it.
• I can't decide if the best part of my day is waking up next to you, or going to sleep with you. Hurry home so I can compare the two again.