If you want to make your partner or lover feel appreciated, then giving him or her a thoughtful reminder of your feelings is a great place to start.

These messages could be a sincere expression of your affection for your lover-It is more than ‘clichés’ put together. Whether you’re celebrating a particular occasion or simply reminding her that she’s special, these romantic love messages for her are sure to bring a smile to her face!

Pulse.com.gh brings you 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

• If I could give you one thing in life, I’d give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.

• If you were a movie, I’d watch you over and over again.

• In a sea of people, my eyes always search for you

READ ALSO:5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner

• You do a million little things that bring to joy to my life.

• I know fairy tales come true because I have you.

• There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever.

• My six-word love story: “I can’t imagine life without you.”

• Your voice is my favorite sound.

• So far, every moment we’ve spent together has been awesome. But I promise you, that the best is yet to come.

READ ALSO:4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like

• If only you knew how much those little moments with you matter to me.

• Since the time I’ve met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder and smile all the more, just because I have you, my life is a better place.

• Every day with you is a wonderful addition to my life’s journey.

• You’re my paradise and I’d happily get stranded on you for a lifetime.

• Just when I think that it is impossible to love you any more than I already do, you prove me wrong.

• You have no idea how much my heart races when I see you.

• I love when I catch you looking at me.

• You’re weird…but I like it!

• Everyone has their own motivation to get up in the morning and face the day. You are mine.

• Whenever my phone vibrates, I hope you’re the reason for it.

• I can't decide if the best part of my day is waking up next to you, or going to sleep with you. Hurry home so I can compare the two again.