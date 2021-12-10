10 ways to make someone fall in love with you

And this is by far the most frequently asked question I get, “How to make someone fall in love with you".

Here you will learn 10 tips to make that happen.

1. Take many adventures together

Make sure you have as many great memories together as possible; not only will they feel like they know you longer, but it will also make them like you many times more.

After all, you are the one with whom they experience all those crazy adventures; because of this, they will long for more.

2. Make them think the relationship is their idea

So you've been going out together for a while, and you think it's time for the next step? While it may be tempting to tell them this directly, please do not do it.

You can give a few subtle hints, but most of all, give them time.

3. Make eye contact

The impact of eye contact is and still remains underestimated. It is simply a great way to arouse (sexual) tension.

But I have to say that there are several do's and don'ts because, of course, you don't want to come across as weird.

4. Touching is very smart

Touching them is so incredibly important that it would simply be stupid not to do it.

Well, you're not supposed to get hands-on (save that for a later date).

I mean touches like:

Fashion their clothes.

Put your hand on their shoulder.

Give them a playful punch when they make a lame comment.

This is because they will feel more comfortable with you.

5. Be interesting

So make sure you have a fun and interesting life, do the things you've always wanted to do since you were a kid.

6. Let them invest energy and time in you

This might be a little tricky because when you're in love, you want to see them as often as possible.

Understandable, only there is one problem: this very quickly gives the impression that you are ‘easy’.

If you want someone to fall in love with you, you have to make them work for you. Make sure they put time and energy into you.

7. Share your opinion with them

People are attracted to people who occasionally dare to share their opinion; it is not for nothing that one of the biggest turn-offs is a person without an opinion.

So if they ask you: "What are you in the mood for?"

Don't say: "I do not know…

Just say what you feel like at that moment.

8. Laugh at their sense of humor (even if they're not funny)

Laughing at their jokes gives them the affirmation that they are funny.

For that reason, they will want to see you more often and like you more and more.

9. Have deep conversations

It's true that first dates are often a bit superficial and light-hearted, and there's nothing wrong with that. It's just new and exciting in the beginning.

Anyway, now you are a few dates further.

If you want to win them over completely, it's high time to have some more in-depth conversations. These conversations ensure that a deeper connection develops between the two of you.

10. Flirt with them

You know what I mean:

Give them a sexy look.

Make an ambiguous comment subtly.

Wiggle your upper body a little while you're talking.

Give them your brightest smile whenever they say something funny to you.

So, now you have all the insights and tools to make someone fall in love with you finally.

