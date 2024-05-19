ADVERTISEMENT
How to know if your girlfriend has a 'girlfriend'

Lynet Okumu

10 obvious signs your girlfriend is interested in girls & has a 'girlfriend'

An AI-generated image of two ladies sitting close to each other and smiling at each other
An AI-generated image of two ladies sitting close to each other and smiling at each other

Relationships today can be complicated, and it's important to notice changes in your partner's behavior.

One tricky situation is if your girlfriend might be interested in another girl. Understanding and dealing with this needs communication and awareness.

Here are some signs to watch for and how to handle them with care and respect.

  • Less time for you: If your girlfriend is suddenly less available and seems to prioritise someone else over you, it might be a red flag. Pay attention if she’s frequently canceling plans or appears distracted when you’re together.
  • Secretive behaviour: Notice if she becomes more secretive about her phone, social media, or whereabouts. Increased privacy can sometimes indicate she’s hiding something.
An AI-generated image of two ladies sitting close to each other and smiling at each other
An AI-generated image of two ladies sitting close to each other and smiling at each other Pulse Live Kenya
  • Unusual friendships: Be aware of any new, intense friendships that seem to be taking up a significant portion of her time. If she’s spending a lot of time with another woman and it’s causing distance in your relationship, it could be worth a conversation.
  • Exclusivity: If she starts doing activities or going on trips exclusively with this new friend, it might be more than just a platonic relationship.
  • Lack of intimacy: Emotional or physical distance can be a sign that something is amiss. If she’s less affectionate or seems uninterested in intimacy, it might indicate she’s emotionally invested elsewhere.
  • Changes in routine: Notice any sudden changes in her daily routine that align with spending more time with someone new.
An AI-generated image of two ladies sitting close to each other and smiling at each other
An AI-generated image of two ladies sitting close to each other and smiling at each other Pulse Live Kenya
  • Defensiveness: If you bring up your concerns and she becomes overly defensive or dismissive, it might be a sign that there’s something she’s not ready to talk about.
  • Mood swings: Unexplained mood swings or irritability can sometimes be a result of internal conflict about her feelings.
  • Have a conversation: The best way to address your concerns is to have an open and honest conversation. Choose a time when you’re both calm and can talk without interruptions.
  • Express your feelings: Share how you’ve been feeling and what you’ve noticed. Use “I” statements to avoid sounding accusatory (e.g., “I feel like we’ve been growing apart lately”).
Couple talking
Couple talking (Credit - Ranchatdovetree) Cheating really does not have to be the end of a relationship (Credit - Celebzmagazine) Pulse Live Kenya
  • Avoid accusations: It’s crucial not to jump to conclusions or make accusations without understanding the full context. Give her the space to explain her side of the story.
  • Listen actively: Pay attention to her words and body language. Listen without interrupting, and try to understand her perspective.
  • Reflect on your relationship: Consider whether there have been underlying issues in your relationship that might have contributed to the current situation.
  • Seek professional help: If the situation is too complex to handle on your own, consider seeking the help of a relationship counselor to navigate your feelings and find a resolution.
