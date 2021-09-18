RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 most common lies men tell

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Some actually believe that 18 out 20 men are guilty of at least, two of these lies.

10 most common lies men tell. [Credit: Getty]
Men lie, women lie. Even kids are quite good at the game, too.

It’s something about the human nature… a way of getting out of a difficult situation, it's about deceiving people into believing or doing something we want them to do.

For men, the lies told are quite unlimited. In their relationships with wives and girlfriends, 10 lies seem to be so widespread that some now believe that 18 out every 20 men are guilty of these lies.

This is a very classic one. Men seem to lie about their relationship/marital status all the time, and if you ask 10 women, about 7 of them will tell you they have been told this lie at least once.

The reason for this is usually to a woman to get into a relationship with them and to make her comfortable enough to have sex with them.

Says the man who has a side-chick somewhere, and a baby mama pregnant with his second illegitimate child.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why guys should not have side chicks

He’ll say; "I promise not to have sex since that's what you want” but once you say yes and enter the relationship, it’s a different ball game entirely.

When a man tells you he just wants to put ‘only the tip in,’ you know he’s really feeling the konji and would say anything to get laid.

Another lie like the one above.

Men are also pretty good at painting a picture of themselves as the ultimate love-making machines.

They whet your appetite and make you ready to open up to them... but when the time comes to actually act on all those fantasies they have created in your head... they're done in 2 minutes.

For example, “I’m at home” when they are out with the guys or at their side chick's place.

Unmarried men often try to impress women by lying that they have money, when they actually do not.

Married men lie to their wives that they do not have money, when they actually do.

Shout out to the Yahoo boys and other people who can’t proudly tell people about the kind of job they do.

