Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 ways to avoid overspending this Christmas

5 ways to avoid overspending this Christmas

Christmas is a spending season, see five ways you can avoid spending too much.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday play

List out the items you need before you shop on Black Friday

(Nigeria Consumers)

Yeey! Christmas is here again. The festive season is already knocking on your door and before you know it, you're already receiving gift items from family and friends.

Christmas season is a spending season but if you're not careful you'll be tempted to overspend on food, gift items, decorations and travel.

Remember January always seems to very long, and you won't like to go through the month broke. So, to avoid putting yourself in a situation that'll prompt you to begin the new year with debt, you need to avoid everything that'll make you overspend.

Here are five ways to avoid overspending this holiday season.

1. Set a budget

Why you should start your Christmas shopping now play

Doing your Christmas shopping now helps you save money.

(Express.co.uk)
 

Before you begin your Christmas shopping, you need to set a budget to determine how much you're going to spend on gifts, decorations and food. Make a list of everything you need to buy and make get the cost of each item and make sure you don't spend out of the budget.

2. Use Cash

 
play

Once you make a list of everything you want to buy and set a budget for it, then get set to do your Christmas shopping.

At this moment, you won't need to use your ATM card to buy anything. Just go to stores with cash, the exact amount you'll need at the stores.

ALSO READ: 3 major reasons you're still struggling to pay bills

3. Never buy on impulse

5 spending tips you need if you are living on one income play

Understanding how you make and spend your money is very important to your financial safety

(Moneywise)
 

Impulse buying is a tendency to buy a product or service without planning in advance. During this festive season, you'll most likely get tempted to buy more than you need because they are available at discounted rates.  Be mindful of your budget and stick to it.

4. Take advantage of discounts

Another way you can save money this festive season is to look out for stores selling gift items, clothing and other things you'll need at discounted prices.

5. Save on gifts

It's Christmas, it's a season of gift sharing. However, if you decide to give out presents to family and friends, it's important you limit your gift giving. You can spend less on gift items if you give out family gifts instead of individual gifts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
2 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
3 Poultry Ever thought of starting this business on a small scale?...bullet

Related Articles

These 5 jobs may no longer exist in the next 20 years
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
7 words you should never use in a job interview
7 brilliant questions you can ask at the end of your job interview
JAMB explains why UTME registration fee was reduced to N3500
Here are free online courses everyone should take to boost their career
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
5 signs to know you're in the wrong job
3 major reasons you're still struggling to pay bills

Money

How to stop losing sleep over money worries
3 major reasons you're still struggling to pay bills
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
Here's how to handle your money on payday
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
X
Advertisement