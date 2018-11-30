Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

3 reasons you should start your Christmas shopping now

Why you should start your Christmas shopping now

December is always busy. Check reasons why you should do your Christmas shopping today.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now play

Doing your Christmas shopping now helps you save money.

(Express.co.uk)

The festive season is less than a month away and if you haven't started your Christmas shopping yet, you've got to start now.

Remember December is always a busy and spending time. Everyone wants to get a lot of things done before the end of the year. And lots more won't start their festive preparations until few days to Christmas.

Trust me, you won't like to go through that stress. So, to breeze through December and enjoy the festive season without stress, you need to start your shopping now.

See three reason you need to begin your Christmas shopping today.

1. It eases your finances

3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday play

List out the items you need before you shop on Black Friday

(Nigeria Consumers)
 

December is a spending month and doing your shopping early before the price of items start flying helps you to spend less.

2. Great selection

Doing the shopping early also allows you to get the best of items you want to buy for Christmas. You can also get the right sizes and colours of those items when you do the shopping now.

3. You avoid the last minute stress

5 frugal tips that can save you thousands of Naira play

Always bargain before buying

(123RF)
 

You don't have to join the last minute crowd to buy whatever you want when you can buy it now. Save yourself the stress, go to the market, stores to get what your Christmas items. Even if you want to do the shopping online, you can do it now before the platform runs out of stock of those things you want to buy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
2 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
3 Vocational skills Here are 7 handworks everyone should consider havingbullet

Related Articles

These 5 jobs may no longer exist in the next 20 years
Here are 5 perfect jobs for you if you're an introvert
3 things to consider before you change your career
3 things people get wrong about getting jobs in Nigeria
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
3 key things employers look out for during job interviews
7 brilliant questions you can ask at the end of your job interview
5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job
Here are free online courses everyone should take to boost their career
How to look for a job the right way

Money

This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
Here's how to handle your money on payday
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
5 spending tips you need if you are living on one income
5 frugal tips that can save you thousands of Naira
5 ways to cut down your monthly expenses
5 practical ways to avoid buying things you don't need
X
Advertisement