Health benefits of drinking beer

While over-drinking causes serious health problems, moderate beer drinking is very beneficial as you are about to find out.

Pulse

1. Nutritious

Beer has many antioxidants and that is a very good thing. Beer is also richer than wine in protein and vitamin B. Even better, beer contains iron, calcium, phosphates and even fibre, according to the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry.

2. Protects your heart

Studies suggest moderate beer drinking may make you less likely to suffer from heart attacks, strokes or heart diseases. In fact, studies evaluating the relative benefits of wine versus beer versus spirits suggest that moderate consumption of any alcoholic beverage is associated with lower rates of cardiovascular disease, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

3. Prevents kidney stones

According to a recent study, men and women who reported drinking a moderate amount of beer reduced their risk of developing a stone by 41 per cent. Beers that contain a lot of hops - for example, pale ales - are rich in kidney health-promoting phytochemicals.

4. Lowers bad cholesterol

Drinking beer promotes healthy blood sugar and blood-cholesterol levels. However, because alcohol interferes with the body’s ability to absorb vitamins and minerals, it can also lessen the body’s ability to burn stored fat.

5. Strengthens your bones

Research on the effects of beer on bone density revealed that beer can help men and women who have gone through menopause in developing their bone strength. In general, alcohol has a very good impact on bone strength if consumed in moderation. But experts have warned that even exceeding the limit for one or two days can prove detrimental to your bone health as well as your overall health.

6. Reduces stress

Researchers found that two glasses of beer a day can reduce work-related stress or anxiety. However, routinely turning to alcohol to help cope with stress may do more harm than good. While alcohol may help with stress reduction temporarily, in the long run, it can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety, making stress harder to deal with going by the American Journal of Psychiatry.

7. May improve memory

Moderate beer consumption might help lower the risks of dementia, say experts. However, it can prove detrimental if anyone goes overboard in its consumption. Hops have a secret ingredient that can help improve cognitive function – Xanthohumol. It’s a flavonoid that helps slow down the degradation process of memory.

8. Beer helps cognitive function