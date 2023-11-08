ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

Pulse Mix

Jayden is a stylish and contemporary choice for parents looking for a unique name.

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, is the latest Nigerian to name his child Jayden [Stan Nze]
Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, is the latest Nigerian to name his child Jayden [Stan Nze]

Recommended articles

The name's popularity soared at the turn of the century after being chosen by celebrity parents Britney Spears and, in the Jaden form, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The name Jayden is thought to be a derivation of the Hebrew name Jadon, which appears in the Old Testament as the name of a Levite who helped rebuild the walls of Jerusalem after the Babylonian exile. The name Jadon is also mentioned in the Book of Chronicles as the name of a son of Benaiah, one of David's mighty men.

The name Jayden first gained popularity in the United States in the 1990s, when it was used for a character in the popular television show, Beverly Hills, 90210.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name's popularity continued to rise in the early 2000s, after it was chosen by celebrity parents Britney Spears and Kevin Federline for their son in 2005.

In 2008, the name Jayden was ranked the 10th most popular name for boys in the United States.

Jaden Smith is a popular 'Jayden' [Insider]
Jaden Smith is a popular 'Jayden' [Insider] Jaden Smith was able to sit down with the then-president to talk about the existence of aliens — and Smith left the meeting a full-on believer."I talked to President Obama about extraterrestrials. He said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, which means they're real," Smith told Wonderland magazine in 2013. "If people think we're the only people that live in this universe, then something is wrong with them." Business Insider USA

The name Jayden is a stylish and contemporary choice for parents looking for a unique and meaningful name for their child. It is a name that is both strong and soft, and it has a positive and uplifting meaning. Jayden is a name that is sure to stand out, and it is a name that your child will be proud to bear.

If you are considering naming your child Jayden, I encourage you to do so. It is a beautiful and meaningful name that is sure to bring your child joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

*

This article was mostly written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

These are the 5 foods that make up Erling Haaland’s INSANE diet plan

These are the 5 foods that make up Erling Haaland’s INSANE diet plan

5 warning signs he doesn't plan to marry you

5 warning signs he doesn't plan to marry you

Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why you keep waking up in the middle of the night [Saatva]

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Sleeping naked

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

When you respect yourself, others are more likely to follow suit [Pinterest]

5 behaviours to adopt that'll make people respect you more