Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

The name's popularity soared at the turn of the century after being chosen by celebrity parents Britney Spears and, in the Jaden form, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The name Jayden is thought to be a derivation of the Hebrew name Jadon, which appears in the Old Testament as the name of a Levite who helped rebuild the walls of Jerusalem after the Babylonian exile. The name Jadon is also mentioned in the Book of Chronicles as the name of a son of Benaiah, one of David's mighty men.

The name Jayden first gained popularity in the United States in the 1990s, when it was used for a character in the popular television show, Beverly Hills, 90210.

The name's popularity continued to rise in the early 2000s, after it was chosen by celebrity parents Britney Spears and Kevin Federline for their son in 2005.

In 2008, the name Jayden was ranked the 10th most popular name for boys in the United States.

Jaden Smith was able to sit down with the then-president to talk about the existence of aliens — and Smith left the meeting a full-on believer."I talked to President Obama about extraterrestrials. He said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, which means they're real," Smith told Wonderland magazine in 2013. "If people think we're the only people that live in this universe, then something is wrong with them." Business Insider USA

