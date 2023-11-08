Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?
Jayden is a stylish and contemporary choice for parents looking for a unique name.
Recommended articles
The name's popularity soared at the turn of the century after being chosen by celebrity parents Britney Spears and, in the Jaden form, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.
The name Jayden is thought to be a derivation of the Hebrew name Jadon, which appears in the Old Testament as the name of a Levite who helped rebuild the walls of Jerusalem after the Babylonian exile. The name Jadon is also mentioned in the Book of Chronicles as the name of a son of Benaiah, one of David's mighty men.
The name Jayden first gained popularity in the United States in the 1990s, when it was used for a character in the popular television show, Beverly Hills, 90210.
The name's popularity continued to rise in the early 2000s, after it was chosen by celebrity parents Britney Spears and Kevin Federline for their son in 2005.
In 2008, the name Jayden was ranked the 10th most popular name for boys in the United States.
The name Jayden is a stylish and contemporary choice for parents looking for a unique and meaningful name for their child. It is a name that is both strong and soft, and it has a positive and uplifting meaning. Jayden is a name that is sure to stand out, and it is a name that your child will be proud to bear.
If you are considering naming your child Jayden, I encourage you to do so. It is a beautiful and meaningful name that is sure to bring your child joy.
*
This article was mostly written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng