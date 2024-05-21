How to tell if a watermelon is ripe before buying

Here’s everything you need to know to make sure you get a sweet, juicy watermelon.

1. Look for a uniform shape

A good watermelon should be symmetrical. This means it should have a nice, even shape with no odd bumps or lumps. Whether it’s round or oval, it doesn’t matter as long as it’s uniform. If it’s misshapen, it could mean the watermelon didn’t grow properly.

2. Check the field spot

The field spot is a creamy, yellowish patch on the watermelon’s skin. This is where the melon rested on the ground while it was growing.

A ripe watermelon will have a yellow or creamy field spot, not white or green. The darker the yellow, the longer the watermelon ripens on the vine, which means it will be sweeter.

3. Tap it

This is a fun trick. Gently tap the watermelon with your knuckles.

If you hear a deep, hollow sound, it means the watermelon is ripe. If the sound is dull, it might not be ready yet. This hollow sound means the fruit is full of water and ready to eat.

4. Check the skin

The skin of a ripe watermelon should be dull, not shiny. A shiny skin means the melon is underripe. Also, the rind should be hard and tough. If it’s easy to press in, the watermelon might be overripe and mushy inside.

5. Pick it up

A ripe watermelon should feel heavy for its size. Watermelons are mostly water, so a heavier melon means it’s full of juice. Compare a few of similar size. The heavier one is likely the ripest and juiciest.

6. Look for sugar spots and webbing

Sugar spots are dark, rough patches on the skin. They show that sugar is seeping out, indicating the watermelon is sweet. Webbing looks like brown, web-like lines. This is where bees touch the flower during pollination. More webbing means the watermelon is sweeter.

7. Smell it

Take a sniff of the watermelon’s underside. A ripe watermelon will have a slightly sweet, fresh smell. If you don’t smell anything, it might not be ripe yet.

8. Check the stem

If the stem is still attached, it can tell you a lot.

A brown, dry stem means the watermelon was picked when it was ripe. A green stem means it was picked too early and might not be as sweet.

9. Look for even stripes

If the watermelon has stripes, make sure they are even. Ripe watermelons have consistent striping. If the stripes are uneven or faded, it might not be ripe.

10. Avoid bruises or soft spots

Check the watermelon for any bruises or soft spots. These can be signs of damage or overripeness. A good watermelon should be firm all over with no soft areas.

Don’t worry if you don’t get it right the first time. Choosing a perfect watermelon can take practice. Over time, you’ll get better at spotting the signs of ripeness.

Tips for cutting and storing

Once you’ve picked your watermelon, here are a few tips for cutting and storing it:

Before you cut, wash the watermelon thoroughly. This removes any dirt or bacteria on the skin. Use a large, sharp knife. Cut off both ends first to create a flat surface, then slice it in half. If you don’t eat it all at once, store the cut pieces in the fridge. Use an airtight container to keep it fresh.

Fun watermelon facts

1. Watermelons are 92% water, making them a great snack for staying hydrated.

2. Watermelons can grow in different colours, including yellow and orange.

3. They are low in calories but high in vitamins A and C.

