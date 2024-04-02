5 signs you're pregnant with a boy child

While there's no guaranteed way to know for sure if you're having a boy until ultrasound confirmation, some old wives' tales and anecdotal signs persist.

5 signs you're having a boy

Here, we'll discuss some signs that some people associate with having a boy, but remember, they're just for fun and shouldn't be taken as medical facts. The most reliable way to determine your baby's sex is through a prenatal ultrasound.

1. Morning sickness shenanigans

This classic pregnancy symptom might hold a gender clue, according to some beliefs. The theory goes that women carrying boys experience stronger morning sickness. However, research hasn't found a definitive link between nausea and a baby's sex. Morning sickness severity can vary greatly from woman to woman, regardless of the fetus's gender.

2. The shape of your bump

Another common theory suggests that carrying your baby low in your belly might signify a boy, while a high bump means a girl. The truth is, your bump's shape depends more on your muscle tone, uterine position, and amniotic fluid levels than the baby's sex. Early on, most bumps tend to be low anyway, and their shape changes throughout pregnancy.

3. The cravings

Food cravings are a common pregnancy experience, and some believe salty or savoury cravings point towards a boy. While cravings can be intense and sometimes odd, there's no scientific evidence to link them to the baby's gender. Cravings are more likely related to hormonal changes and your body's nutritional needs.

4. The heart rate

Another tale suggests a baby boy's heart rate will be lower than 140 beats per minute. While fetal heart rate can be detected during prenatal appointments, it typically falls within a range of 110-160 beats per minute in the first trimester. This range applies to both boys and girls, and the heart rate can fluctuate throughout pregnancy.

5. The beauty blooms

Some believe pregnancy with a boy might make a woman's hair shinier and skin clearer. While pregnancy can cause hormonal changes that affect your complexion and hair, these changes can vary greatly from woman to woman, regardless of the baby's sex.

The science behind sex determination

These signs might be interesting, but they are not scientifically proven ways to determine your baby's sex. The most accurate way to determine your baby's sex is through prenatal testing options like ultrasound or blood tests (NIPT). Chromosomes are what determine biological sex. Females have XX chromosomes, while males have XY chromosomes. During conception, the sperm that fertilises the egg determines the baby's sex. If the sperm carries an X chromosome, it will be a girl (XX). If it carries a Y chromosome, it will be a boy (XY).

The joy of the journey

It's tempting to guess the gender, but the most important thing is the health and well-being of your growing baby. Prenatal care is a must during pregnancy, and your doctor can advise you on everything from nutrition to exercise to ensure a smooth and healthy pregnancy.