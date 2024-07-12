ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here's who invented the 9-5, 5-day workweek

Temi Iwalaiye

We can blame this man for the popular concept of the working week.

Here's who invented the 9-5 [Freepik]
Here's who invented the 9-5 [Freepik]

Have you ever wondered why we work from Mondays to Fridays—from 9 am to 5 pm? Who started it?

Recommended articles

Why do we have to wake up and spend all our waking hours at our place of work while we look forward to the weekends? If these questions have plagued your mind, you are about to find person behind it.

Henry Ford inventor of Ford Motors [QAD]
Henry Ford inventor of Ford Motors [QAD] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In 1926, Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company, instituted a 40-hour workweek, or the 9-5, 5 days a week workweek as we know it, and the Great Depression's high unemployment rates later popularised it.

Henry Ford conducted a study and found that productivity increased just slightly while working more than 40 hours.

Ford declared he would give each employee $5 for an eight-hour workday, which at the time was about twice the average rate for auto workers.

After observing how this new approach increased production and promoted loyalty and pride among Ford's employees, manufacturers and businesses quickly followed Henry Ford's example.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before industrialization and colonialization, most Africans were farmers, fishermen, potters, weavers, and soldiers. Most of these jobs were seasonal and didn’t necessitate waking up every day to work.

However, in modern times, it’s being argued that we don’t need to work 9–5 jobs, 7 days a week.

First, we don’t do manual tasks that require time, effort, and physical presence, and the COVID pandemic taught us that people don’t need to assemble people in a physical office to get work done.

The advantages of remote/hybrid work were validated by two 2022 studies; Owl Labs found that remote workers were 22% happier and stayed longer at their jobs. They also mentioned feeling less stressed, being more focused, and producing more. Remote employment enhanced employees' physical and mental well-being and work/life balance.

What of working less? New Zealand, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Iceland, and Lithuania have introduced a 4-day work week, and other countries like the United Kingdom and France are considering it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Why Friday is the laziest day of the work week and Tuesday is the most productive

Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand firm, tested a four-day week. According to the findings, 78% of workers were able to better manage their personal and professional lives. Staff were more focused and productive after the experiment and that led to New Zealand changing their laws.

Perhaps it’s time to ditch Henry Ford’s recommendations and embrace a new future of work.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The world's most expensive wedding dress is worth billions of naira

The world's most expensive wedding dress is worth billions of naira

Did you know these 5 animals went to war?

Did you know these 5 animals went to war?

Here's the key to getting whiter teeth with just one ingredient

Here's the key to getting whiter teeth with just one ingredient

Do plants and trees have sexes?

Do plants and trees have sexes?

Here's who invented the 9-5, 5-day workweek

Here's who invented the 9-5, 5-day workweek

5 things every family should share

5 things every family should share

Top 10 African countries with the longest railway lines in 2024

Top 10 African countries with the longest railway lines in 2024

Jägermeister announces winners of bartender competition with $5000 grand prize

Jägermeister announces winners of bartender competition with $5000 grand prize

Pernod Ricard Nigeria shows environmental commitment on 12th Responsib'All Day

Pernod Ricard Nigeria shows environmental commitment on 12th Responsib'All Day

Ladies, here’s how to track your ovulation

Ladies, here’s how to track your ovulation

Watermelon seed drink: A must-drink for every man

Watermelon seed drink: A must-drink for every man

DIY skincare recipes using simple kitchen ingredients

DIY skincare recipes using simple kitchen ingredients

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image generated using the AI model DALL·E

Japa Story: Nigeria's horrible healthcare system forced me to move my family to Australia

How to make okra water [CookingQueen]

5 reasons men who are over 30 must drink okra water

Musambwa Island

Musambwa: The mystical snake island on Lake Victoria where women are banned

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment