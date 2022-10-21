Zorya re-opens in grand style - Unveiling the second face.

On the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of October 2022, Zorya, the Goddess of Light, Sight, and the Gate Opener according to Slavic folklore is set to officially debut its second face.

The first face, “Goddess of Sight” was revealed during the launch in December 2020, it has been a huge success since its opening and there have been some memorable accomplishments and achievements including being honored by the Pyne Awards for the Best Discotheque in Africa on the 5th of September 2021 and more.

However, the Second Face “Goddess of Light” will be unveiled through a weekend packed with a series of unending activities, Cutting-edge technology, and an endless array of entertainment shows. The invite-only launch event will feature a high-end quality sound system, LED Display screens dancers, electrifying music performances, and unforgettable experiences for guests in attendance.

The massive club intricately designed with no detail spared conveniently sits 1000 people and has gotten a complete facelift from the indoor to the outdoor space with exquisite features from magnificent lighting, secured multifaceted facilities, biometric access, lush seating areas, and quality sound systems.

Impeccable customer service, from excellently trained staff, including waitstaff, hostesses, and security staff are made available to provide a smooth and entertaining time for customers, all the way down to stocking the finest blends of whiskeys, vodkas, and the best bubbles.

Everyone at Zorya is treated like a VIP, a melting pot that gathers corporate titans, oil tycoons, CEOs, and other major players, for what may be the best nights in lagos that no one outside its doors will ever hear about. The space is thus positioned to be the top-party destination in all of Africa.

About Zorya

Zorya - named after the Goddess of Light according to Slavic folklore is a state-of-the-art venue for all, First of its kind in Africa, the perfect melting pot for a secured multifaceted facility, excellently trained staff, cutting-edge technology, and an endless array of entertainment shows. A venue that presents uncharted terrain and a unique experience to the nightlife scene of Lagos city. The nightlife gem officially launched in Lagos, Nigeria on the 4th of December 2020.

_----_