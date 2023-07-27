ADVERTISEMENT
'My spoken English is not so good but I don't care'

Belove Olocha

Preserving Nigerian languages is crucial to maintaining our rich cultural diversity.

Preserving Nigerian languages is vital for the preservation of our cultural heritage
However, many of these languages are gradually fading away due to the domination of English and the lack of emphasis on mother tongue education.

Language is more than just a means of communication — it carries the essence of a people's culture and heritage.

Preserving Nigerian languages is crucial to maintaining our rich cultural diversity. Through mother tongue education, children can learn about their roots, traditions, and values, fostering a sense of pride and identity.

Studies have shown that learning in one's mother tongue enhances cognitive abilities and academic performance. When children are taught in a language they understand, their critical thinking, problem-solving, and linguistic skills are enhanced. Mother tongue education provides a solid foundation for future learning and overall intellectual growth.

Language is also key to effective communication because when children are proficient in their mother tongue, they have a stronger ability to express themselves, share their ideas, and engage in meaningful conversations. This promotes better relationships within their communities and bridges the generational and cultural gaps.

Nigeria boasts over 500 distinct indigenous languages
We spoke to some Nigerians about their unique experiences with mother tongue languages.

I grew up in Abuja, so perhaps that’s why speaking Yoruba is hard for me. In my house, my parents spoke Yoruba to us, but my siblings and I responded in English. I can understand Yoruba, but if you start speaking something deep, I would be lost. Speaking the Yoruba language feels foreign to me, so I’m more comfortable speaking English or Pidgin.

My village is in Akure, but I have never been there more than three times in my entire life, so I don’t really know much about what they do there, like cultural festivals or way of life.

I wish I could speak more than one language. I feel stuck just knowing how to speak only English. Funny enough I grew up in my village, as the last of six children.

Growing up, my elder siblings forbade me from speaking my native dialect because my immediate elder brother struggled to speak English in school. He was so used to speaking our mother tongue. Apparently, they didn’t want history to repeat itself with me, so I wasn’t allowed to speak my native language.

I’m from a tribe in Rivers State called Ikwerre. Most times I feel my elder siblings robbed me of the opportunity, because they are all fluent in Ikwerre, except me, so they know two languages, while I’m struggling with one.

I grew up in Kano, and I can speak Hausa fluently but my English is not so good. I don’t care as long as I can communicate with you — that’s what truly matters.

I can’t compete with someone from England in terms of speaking English, and someone from England can’t compete with me in terms of speaking Hausa. Hausa is my first language, and I’m very proud of where I come from, so I speak my mother tongue with pride. You can laugh at my English but you can’t laugh at my Hausa.

Preserving Nigerian languages is vital for the preservation of our cultural heritage, the cognitive development of our children, and the overall well-being of our society.

By prioritising mother tongue education, we can ensure the continuity of our diverse linguistic landscape, celebrate our cultural identities, and build a more inclusive and vibrant nation.

Belove Olocha Belove Olocha Belove Olocha is a writer and content creator.

