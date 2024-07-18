Why this man stopped speaking to anyone for 17 years and walked for 22 years

Witnessing firsthand the devastating 1971 oil spill in San Francisco Bay, which killed countless birds and marine life, he vowed never to travel in a car or use any other form of motorized transportation like trains and planes.

Why did John Francis take a vow of silence?

Francis was frustrated about debating with people about how human activity affects the environment, so he decided to never speak to anyone again. He realised he only listened to what he believed was correct, and if he disagreed, he would stop listening and focus on what to say in defence. He wanted to be able to listen to people and not argue with them.

To further his protest against motorized transport, Francis embarked on a walk across the United States. Far from a meandering journey, he first spent seven years hiking across the country, pausing to complete his studies.

Following this, he continued on foot for the next fifteen years, traversing South America and all 48 contiguous states, a feat that earned him the nickname "Planet Walker."

How did John Francis communicate?

He communicated during his travels through writing, watercolour painting, and pen and ink art. He suggests journaling as "a powerful tool to help us discover who we are and [to evaluate] the experience of exploring our world."

Francis says he was grateful for the lessons he was learning from remaining silent as well as the way people would come to him with their thoughts and secrets.

Throughout his vow of silence, he completed his education and earned a PhD. On April 22, 1990, the 20th anniversary of Earth Day, Francis broke his silence. John Francis didn't know his voice as he spoke for the first time.

"There's someone behind me saying what I'm thinking," he marvelled as he turned to look at who was speaking. Then it dawned on him that it was him.