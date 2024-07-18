RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why this man stopped speaking to anyone for 17 years and walked for 22 years

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why John Francis took a vow of silence for 17 years.

John Francis initially planned a one-day vow of silence. However, in 1973, on his 27th birthday, he stopped talking altogether. This silence would endure for the next 17 years. What prompted this dramatic change?

Witnessing firsthand the devastating 1971 oil spill in San Francisco Bay, which killed countless birds and marine life, he vowed never to travel in a car or use any other form of motorized transportation like trains and planes.

Francis was frustrated about debating with people about how human activity affects the environment, so he decided to never speak to anyone again. He realised he only listened to what he believed was correct, and if he disagreed, he would stop listening and focus on what to say in defence. He wanted to be able to listen to people and not argue with them.

To further his protest against motorized transport, Francis embarked on a walk across the United States. Far from a meandering journey, he first spent seven years hiking across the country, pausing to complete his studies.

Following this, he continued on foot for the next fifteen years, traversing South America and all 48 contiguous states, a feat that earned him the nickname "Planet Walker."

He communicated during his travels through writing, watercolour painting, and pen and ink art. He suggests journaling as "a powerful tool to help us discover who we are and [to evaluate] the experience of exploring our world."

Francis says he was grateful for the lessons he was learning from remaining silent as well as the way people would come to him with their thoughts and secrets.

Throughout his vow of silence, he completed his education and earned a PhD. On April 22, 1990, the 20th anniversary of Earth Day, Francis broke his silence. John Francis didn't know his voice as he spoke for the first time.

"There's someone behind me saying what I'm thinking," he marvelled as he turned to look at who was speaking. Then it dawned on him that it was him.

ALSO READ: This woman hasn't eaten food or drunk water in 16 years - Here's how she did it

His life story was chronicled in a book, 'Planet Walker: 22 Years of Walking, 17 Years of Silence.' It is a tribute to the value of environmental preservation and the transformative power of silence.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

