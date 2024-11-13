Rice is a popular and affordable food due to its ease of purchase, preparation, and delicious taste.

However, is it healthy? What are the benefits or potential drawbacks of eating rice every day?

Here's what happens to your body if you eat rice every day

Rice can lead to cancer

Rice is a higher source of arsenic, a chemical compound found in soil and water. The World Health Organisation links arsenic exposure to increased cancer risk.

To reduce arsenic consumption, buy rice grown in lower arsenic areas like white basmati from India, Pakistan, and California and wash rice before cooking.

You’ll be energised

Carbohydrates are important for energy, hormone synthesis, and cognitive function.

Rice is a nutritious, nutrient-dense grain that is a great source of carbs.

Rice is good for athletes, people with labour intensive jobs, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and anyone recovering from illness or injury because of the energy it provides.

One of the three main macronutrients that the body needs daily to survive is carbohydrates.

According to the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, between 40% and 65% of daily calories should come from carbs.

Rice increases your blood sugar

Rice increases blood sugar levels due to its high carb content.

The glycaemic index measures how much food impacts blood sugar, and rice falls in the middle.

High sugar levels can cause diabetes, nerve damage, and other deadly diseases.

To maintain blood sugar balance, it is recommended to eat rice around when you are most active in the day, such as before a workout or walk.

Also add fibre, vegetables, and high-quality protein sources like fish, chicken, tofu, or hard-boiled eggs to your rice.

Rice helps food digestion and stomach upset.

Rice is often recommended for those recovering from nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

Its low-fat content makes it easy to digest, making it suitable for those experiencing stomach issues.

Rice limits the nutrients consumed

Eating only rice limits the nutrients you get daily.

Health professionals recommend mixing up rice with other food types to provide various fibre and micronutrients to the gut.

Eat different kinds of grains like wheat and oats and not just rice. This is because other grains provide additional nutrients.

Eat your rice with lean protein, fruits, vegetables, and heart-healthy fats to remain healthy.

Brown, wild, and black rice are among the varieties that offer distinct flavours and micronutrients.

Does rice lead to weight gain?

There isn't enough proof to conclude that rice causes weight gain.

Rice may help manage weight if eaten as part of a well-balanced diet, but it can cause weight gain if eaten with a less nutrient-dense diet or if eaten in excess.