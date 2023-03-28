ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Hustle & Life: Nigerian visual artist shares how he makes a living from art

Temi Iwalaiye

This week on Hustle & Life, we spoke to Kamal Adisa, a motion graphics designer working at RCA Records, a label under Sony Music Entertainment.

Kamal Adisa is a 24 year old visual artist
Kamal Adisa is a 24 year old visual artist

He has worked with Doja Cat, Sza, Wizkid, and Steve Lacey. He was also part of the team that launched albums like Made in Lagos (Wizkid), Planet Her (Doja Cat), and Denim (Odunsi the Engine).

Here’s his story;

"I’ve always done fine art since I was little and I am currently 24. I grew up and spent most of my life in Lagos, I went to school in Olashore in Osun State. Then I went to high school in Jordan, that was my first experience outside the country, my experiences outside the country were so important. I went to New York for college, Parsons School of Design and I graduated in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was applying to college, I was focusing on art schools. I knew I wanted to study anything related to art. I am so grateful that I got to go to school there because of the kind of people I met, professors I had, and the kind of conversations we had in class. When I am working now, I think of what I was taught in college.

Doja Cat Planet Her illustration was made by Kamal and August Polite
Doja Cat Planet Her illustration was made by Kamal and August Polite Pulse Nigeria

I’ve always been into art and drawing, when I was in school, it was literally all I wanted to do, like I would be drawing at the back of the class. When I grew up, I realised it could be a career - like me living off art. At first, I was into drawing and fine art, but I was exposed to graphic design or animation when I left for High School.

When I first got into Parsons I wanted to do product design, but they [the college] make you try everything. I feel like that first year was pivotal to me. I learned a little about product design and realised that I don’t like working with my hands, but I liked using a computer.

My parents were very supportive, and my father was surrounded with people who were making a living off art. They prepared me to be able to put in 120% and I am really grateful.

ADVERTISEMENT

I took a class at Parsons by a professor who’s an amazing artist and animator filmmaker and he taught us to use this program called cinema 4D. Throughout the class we were preparing to make a film by the end of the class.

The professor told me and the rest of the class to apply for a competition - Student Animation Competition at Denver's 2019 Supernova Film Festival. I had an idea that I had been sketching, so I decided to use it for my short film.

I went to Denver to watch other people’s work. It was a big film festival experience, it was just the icing on the cake that I won. My short film, Paradise Island, is a film about a boy who wakes up on an island and has different adventures. It's a funny film, nothing serious.

At RCA, I work as a motion graphics designer, so anything close to animation, I do it. Someone else will do the cover art and we figure out a way to animate it and it could be on DSPS like Spotify or for ads. We also do lyric videos. We get a lot of creative freedom, but you also have to know the vibe of the artiste you are working with.

Kamal was part Wizkid Made in Lagos design team
Kamal was part Wizkid Made in Lagos design team Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, what I earn is not a lot, but it’s above average. When I started working at RCA, it was my first job out of college with Covid happening and everything being remote. The company was figuring things out and I was just joining, it was a big shift from having a specific schedule in school. I had to take care of my mental health and communicate with people at work, so I had to tell them that the deadline wasn't possible because I want everyone to be happy."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

The best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

Hustle & Life: Nigerian visual artist shares how he makes a living from art

Hustle & Life: Nigerian visual artist shares how he makes a living from art

FACT CHECK: Does breaking fast with fizzy drinks cause kidney failure?

FACT CHECK: Does breaking fast with fizzy drinks cause kidney failure?

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

5 side effects of drinking hot water too frequently

5 side effects of drinking hot water too frequently

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

Should restaurants have dress codes?

Should restaurants have dress codes?

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stay away from beans [cozycook]

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

New Yam-Igbo Festival (Credit: wikipedia)

5 different tribes that celebrate New yam festivals in Nigeria

5 best places to live in Lagos. (Source - Architecture Lab)

5 best places to live in Lagos