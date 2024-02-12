ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Dreaming of a vacation but your wallet is saying otherwise? Don't let your financial situation hold you back from taking that much-needed break.

Strategies to go on a vacation. enjoying/Courtesy
Strategies to go on a vacation. enjoying/Courtesy

With a bit of planning and smart strategies, you can hit the road without breaking the bank. Here’s how.

Recommended articles

1. Divide your income

The first step to affording a vacation starts with understanding your finances. Break down your income into essentials: how much you spend, save, and invest.

This clarity is the foundation for making any vacation dreams a reality, even on a tight budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Save smart

Once you've got your finances sorted, it’s time to save smarter. Consider investing in short-term treasury bills.

Not only do you save your money, but you also earn some interest on it. It's a win-win situation where your vacation fund grows without you having to do much.

3. Budget travel

Now, let’s talk travel. Opt for budget-friendly options. This could mean traveling off-season, choosing budget airlines, or exploring less popular destinations that are just as breathtaking. Every penny saved here is a penny you can spend on experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Local deals

Keep an eye out for deals and discounts. Many travel and booking sites offer last-minute deals that can slash your expenses significantly. Signing up for newsletters and alerts can give you a heads-up on these bargains.

5. Alternative accommodations

Forget fancy hotels; think hostels, Airbnb, or even couch surfing. These alternatives can offer a more authentic experience at a fraction of the cost. Plus, you get to meet new people along the way.

6. DIY meals

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating out can eat up your budget fast. Opt for accommodations with kitchen facilities so you can whip up your meals.

Not only is it cheaper, but it’s also a fun way to explore local markets and try your hand at cooking local dishes.

7. Experience over souvenirs

Finally, focus on experiences rather than material souvenirs. Memories from adventures, not things, are what you’ll cherish the most.

Plus, they’re free! So go ahead and take pictures and enjoy the place, you don't need to buy everything you see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vacationing on a budget is entirely possible with a bit of creativity and preparation. By following these seven steps, you can make your travel dreams come true, even when funds are low. So, start planning, and get ready to explore without emptying your wallet.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Valentine is coming [Nutritiously]

5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

Overcoming shyness [Image: Kampus Production]

How to overcome shyness in 5 easy steps

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights