ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

Samiah Ogunlowo

With just a few ingredients and a bit of time, you can enjoy the incomparable taste of homemade bread and fill your home with the inviting aroma of freshly baked goodness.

Banana bread [All Recipes]
Banana bread [All Recipes]

Bread has been a dietary staple for centuries with countless varieties gracing tables around the world.

Recommended articles

While the thought of baking bread at home might seem overwhelming, many types are surprisingly simple to make and require only a few basic ingredients.

This article explores three types of bread you can easily whip up in your kitchen, bringing the delightful aroma of freshly baked bread into your home:

ADVERTISEMENT

No-knead artisan bread is a perfect choice for beginners and busy individuals alike. This bread requires minimal effort and ingredients, yet yields a deliciously crusty exterior with a soft, airy interior.

  • Ingredients:

- 3 cups all-purpose flour

- 1/4 teaspoon instant yeast

ADVERTISEMENT

- 1 1/4 teaspoons salt

- 1 1/2 cups water

No Knead bread [Jenny Can Cook]
No Knead bread [Jenny Can Cook] Pulse Nigeria
  • Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the flour, yeast, and salt. Add water and stir until a shaggy dough forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it sit at room temperature for 12 to 18 hours.

3. Preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C). Place a Dutch oven (or heavy pot) with a lid in the oven as it heats.

4. Turn the dough onto a well-floured surface and shape it into a ball. Carefully remove the hot pot from the oven, place the dough inside, and cover with the lid.

5. Bake for 30 minutes, then remove the lid and bake for an additional 15 to 20 minutes until the bread is golden brown.

6. Let it cool on a wire rack before slicing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banana bread is a beloved classic, known for its moist texture and rich flavour. It's a fantastic way to use overripe bananas, and it requires no yeast, making it a quick and easy option.

  • Ingredients:

- 2 to 3 ripe bananas, mashed

- 1/3 cup melted butter

ADVERTISEMENT

- 1 teaspoon baking soda

- Pinch of salt

- 3/4 cup sugar

- 1 large egg, beaten

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

ADVERTISEMENT

- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Flat bread [JoyPaul Cooking]
Flat bread [JoyPaul Cooking] Pulse Nigeria
  • Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 4x8 inch loaf pan.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed bananas with the melted butter.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Add baking soda and salt. Stir in sugar, beaten egg, and vanilla extract.

4. Mix in the flour until just incorporated.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.

6. Bake for 40 to 65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

7. Allow the bread to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flatbread is incredibly versatile and can be used for wraps, pizzas, or as a side to soups and salads. It requires no yeast and can be cooked quickly on a stovetop.

  • Ingredients:

- 2 cups all-purpose flour

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

ADVERTISEMENT

- 3/4 cup water

- 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix the flour and salt. Gradually add water and olive oil, stirring until the dough comes together.

2. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for about 5 minutes until smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces and roll each piece into a ball. Flatten each ball into a thin round.

4. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook each flatbread for about 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown spots appear.

5. Wrap the cooked flatbreads in a clean kitchen towel to keep them soft and warm.

Baking bread at home can be a deeply rewarding experience, offering not only the pleasure of fresh bread but also the satisfaction of creating something wholesome from scratch.

Whether you opt for the rustic charm of no-knead artisan bread, the comforting sweetness of banana bread, or the versatile simplicity of flatbread, these recipes are sure to become favourites in your household.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just a few ingredients and a bit of time, you can enjoy the incomparable taste of homemade bread and fill your home with the inviting aroma of freshly baked goodness.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

5 interesting uses of AC water

5 interesting uses of AC water

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

The God Question: I converted to Islam but I hate praying 5 times every day

The God Question: I converted to Islam but I hate praying 5 times every day

7 signs you're an overthinker

7 signs you're an overthinker

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fufu with light soup

It's not just Ghana, here is a list of African countries that eat fufu

Shorts are a terrible choice for flying [Shutterstock]

Here's why boarding a plane in shorts is a terrible idea

World's quietest room

The quietest room on earth: You win $5 million if you can stay for 1hour

Some people say overnight eba and soup usually taste better [Recipes]

3 easy ways you can warm eba