This country is full of giants – The tallest humans in the world live here

They have a significant diaspora abroad and are considered the tallest people on the African continent, alongside the Tutsi people of Rwanda.

The Dinka tribes are the largest tribe in the East and West Banks of the River Nile, making up 18% of the total population.

A 1976 study found an average height of 182.6 cm (5 ft 11.9 in) in a sample of 52 Dinka Agaar and 181.3 cm in 227 Dinka Ruweng measured in 1953–1954.

The Dinka people primarily engage in traditional pastoralism and agriculture, depending on the care of cattle for milk and as a source of cultural pride.

What makes the Dinka people so tall?

Pulse Nigeria

What's the secret of their tall, slender physique? Some schools of thought believe they grew taller to thrive in a hot environment.

Longer limbs might enable them to sweat more and prevent hyperthermia.

According to biology, animals in the tropics typically have longer limbs than those in more moderate or cold climates.

Genetics influences a large portion of height, and the Dinka people are genetically inclined to be tall.

Because of this inherited characteristic, the tribe's average height is noticeably higher than other populations.

Protein and dairy, mostly from cattle, are abundant in the traditional Dinka diet.

Dairy products, such as beef and milk, are essential because they give people the nutrients that enable them to be tall.