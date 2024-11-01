ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

This country is full of giants – The tallest humans in the world live here

Temi Iwalaiye

Imagine a country where everyone is well over 6 feet?

The tallest humans on earth are from South Sudan [Youtube/drewbinksy]
The tallest humans on earth are from South Sudan [Youtube/drewbinksy]

The Dinka tribes in South Sudan are the tallest people in the world, with males standing over 7 feet tall.

Recommended articles

They have a significant diaspora abroad and are considered the tallest people on the African continent, alongside the Tutsi people of Rwanda.

The Dinka tribes are the largest tribe in the East and West Banks of the River Nile, making up 18% of the total population.

A 1976 study found an average height of 182.6 cm (5 ft 11.9 in) in a sample of 52 Dinka Agaar and 181.3 cm in 227 Dinka Ruweng measured in 1953–1954.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dinka people primarily engage in traditional pastoralism and agriculture, depending on the care of cattle for milk and as a source of cultural pride.

ALSO READ: Ranked: The countries with the tallest people in the world

The tallest humans on earth [reddit]
The tallest humans on earth [reddit] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Here's the tallest building in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

What's the secret of their tall, slender physique? Some schools of thought believe they grew taller to thrive in a hot environment.

Longer limbs might enable them to sweat more and prevent hyperthermia.

According to biology, animals in the tropics typically have longer limbs than those in more moderate or cold climates.

Genetics influences a large portion of height, and the Dinka people are genetically inclined to be tall.

Because of this inherited characteristic, the tribe's average height is noticeably higher than other populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protein and dairy, mostly from cattle, are abundant in the traditional Dinka diet.

Dairy products, such as beef and milk, are essential because they give people the nutrients that enable them to be tall.

Finally as a testament to how tall they are, Manute Bol, one of the tallest people to ever play in the NBA at 7-foot-7, was from the Dinka Tribe of South Sudan.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uplifting prayers to bless your new month

Uplifting prayers to bless your new month

This country is full of giants – The tallest humans in the world live here

This country is full of giants – The tallest humans in the world live here

Here are 7 things Ini Dima-Okojie says has helped shrink her fibroids so far

Here are 7 things Ini Dima-Okojie says has helped shrink her fibroids so far

Palton Morgan promotes health & eco-living at NextGen Farms' Wellness event

Palton Morgan promotes health & eco-living at NextGen Farms' Wellness event

How to get a man to do anything for you in a relationship

How to get a man to do anything for you in a relationship

Why does your sweat smell different sometimes? Here’s what it could mean

Why does your sweat smell different sometimes? Here’s what it could mean

What’s the total amount of money in the world right now?

What’s the total amount of money in the world right now?

5 reasons for nipple discharge without pregnancy

5 reasons for nipple discharge without pregnancy

5 health risks of having long nails

5 health risks of having long nails

Here's the country with the most worthless currency in the world

Here's the country with the most worthless currency in the world

How often should you replace your toothbrush?

How often should you replace your toothbrush?

Everything you need to know about Halloween

Everything you need to know about Halloween

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

Oldest soup in the world [BI]

This restaurant has been cooking the same soup for 50 years and selling to people

Khebab

12 must-try Ghanaian dishes every visitor should savour before leaving

Dirty dishes in a sink

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean