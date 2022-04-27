The rainbow waterfall is one of the seven wonders of Nigeria and is often called the “Little Niagara of Africa”. Legend has it that It was initially discovered many years ago by a hunter named Ntakum on one of his hunting escapades. The waterfall was then revealed to the world by a British geologist named W. J. Anderson in 1949 and was visited by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956 during her tour of Nigeria.
The rainbow waterfall: a beauty hiding in Cross River
When you eventually get to see it, the rainbow waterfall will leave you mesmerized.
Located in the Etung local government area of Crossriver State, the rainbow waterfall, also known as Agbokim Waterfall, is a major tourist attraction in Cross River State, Nigeria.
The Agbokim waterfall is an extraordinary sight. From a distance, it looks like a long white drape spread over high rocks and down into a deep valley below. As you draw closer, you see that it is not just one stream of water flowing over the rocks but about seven streams coming down from different directions, sometimes coming together as they flow down over the rocks, and other times flowing apart as they fall into deep ravines below. The force of the rushing waters crashing into each other create giant sprays that make up the white drape appearance from afar.
When the sun's rays fall on these giant sprays, they create beautiful rainbow colours which give the waterfall its nickname: "the rainbow waterfall."
A visit to Agbokim Waterfalls is an experience of indescribable beauty and peace, as well as a breath of fresh air for your soul and mind. If you want to escape city life and reconnect with nature, Agbokim Waterfalls offers the perfect opportunity to do so. It is a breathtaking and memorable sight to behold.
There are many different things you can do at Agbokim Waterfalls. You can fish, swim in the pool formed by the falls or go trekking around the waterfall's surroundings. You can take your family or friends out on a picnic to have fun together while taking pictures to capture the moment.
The waterfall can be accessed from Calabar by road. You will have to go through Ikom town before getting to Agbokim waterfalls. From Calabar, you will spend about two to three hours on the road before getting to this beautiful destination with your friends and family.
