The Fun Continues: Highlights from Glenfiddich's Experimental Night in Abuja

#FeaturebYGlenfiddich: Missed the Action? Here's an Exclusive Recap!

Following the resounding success in Lagos, the brand brought an evening of musical brilliance, whisky indulgence, and limitless entertainment to the capital city.

This edition of Glenfiddich's Experimental Night Concert unfolded at the iconic THISDAY Dome on Saturday, November 11th. A diverse assembly of music enthusiasts, whisky connoisseurs, and lovers of pure enjoyment came together to revel in the fusion of culture, creativity, and melody.

The event is part of Glenfiddich’s ongoing ‘To Bold Futures’ Campaign where the brand is celebrating Afrofuturism, paying homage to Africa’s rich musical and cultural heritage while exploring the exciting possibilities ahead.

Amidst the music and artistry, guests had the opportunity to savor the Limited Edition Collection of Glenfiddich 12YO, 15YO, and 18YO designed by Mavericks, Nancy Isime, M.I. and Mr Eazi.

The night commenced with a stellar performance by the iconic R&B and pop group, Styl Plus, treating the crowd to timeless favorites that stirred a wave of ecstatic responses.

The Experimental Night transitioned into a soulful journey with Efik Zara, Ypick and DJs Burna & Gigi Jasmine weaving melodies, rhythms, and tunes that still linger in the memories of guests. Bella Shmurda then took everyone on a delightful nostalgia trip with captivating renditions of classics whilst still paying tribute to his friend “Mohbad”.

Crooning tunes from his popular songs, Amorawa and You Bad, Wande Coal, a trailblazer in contemporary Nigerian music, then took the stage and filled THISDAY Dome with transcendent rhythms and nostalgic songs that had everyone dancing. His effortless delivery definitely solidified his status as a musical force in the industry.

The event took a mesmerizing turn as Fantasy Box displayed artistic dexterity through captivating aerial, flying pole, led lollipop, and mirror ball performances, leaving everyone in awe.

Closing the night with a flair, internationally acclaimed band, The Compozers, delivered a flawless and energetic performance, creating magical moments that resonated deeply with the spirited crowd.

The first edition of Glenfiddich Experimental Night in Abuja set a new standard for extraordinary entertainment, showcasing the enchanting fusion of soulful melodies, cultural celebration, the extravagant legacy of Glenfiddich that is only fit for the ‘Centre of Unity’.

Stay tuned for more on Glenfiddich and exciting events in Nigeria by following @glenfiddich_ng on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.*_---_

#FeaturebYGlenfiddich

