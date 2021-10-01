The fashion and style of the Fulani people

Fulanis are typically physically attractive. Both their males and female are tall and slender with long and soft textured hair and pointed noses.

For the most part, their men and women wear white cotton or sometimes leather fabric. The detailing on this outfit is blue, red, and green thread embroidery.

Tattoos, body art and tribal marks

The Fulani people love to tattoo their bodies with different designs. Fulani women are also fond of using henna (dye prepared from a plant used for body decoration). Henna is used on their arm, feet, and legs.

Pulse Nigeria

Most times, when a child is born, they are given tribal marks on their faces, arms, or other parts of their bodies. In traditional culture, tribal marks do not only serve as a means of identification but for protection.

Women fashion

Pulse Nigeria

Fulani women wear the Mudukare. Mudukare is a sleeveless crop top worn over a wrapper. The amulets are known as Lohol. This amulet beautifies but it also serves as protection.

The Fulani women are not shy when it comes to jewellery, they love to adorn themselves with different jewellery pieces. Fulani women love to wear beads around their waist and bracelets on their hands, and jewellery on their head, noses, earrings and waist.

Pulse Nigeria

They wear gold, twisted earrings called Dibi, gold necklaces known as Caaka and thick metal bracelets with engravings on them.

Men fashion

Pulse Nigeria

Fulani men usually wear a long sleeveless shirt with shorts that are usually three-quarters, and a conical hat called a Noppire. These shirts have geometric designs and are in their usual colours.

Hairstyling and accessories

Perhaps because of how luxuriously long their hair is, Fulani women love to decorate their hair with plenty accessories.

Pulse Nigeria

Their hair is plaited in big braids, with the body of the long braids hanging on the side. The braids are then heavily accessorized with cowries and beads. Fulani women also have silver coins and amber woven into their braids.