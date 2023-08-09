All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

This city is so far north, at the tip of Europe, that during a particular time of the year, the sun doesn't set, and people enjoy daylight 24 hours a day.

Let's learn more about this city, why this happens, and what it's like to experience the sun that never sets:

The city of Tromsø

Tromsø is a city located way up north in Norway and it's popularly known for the Midnight Sun. This city might be remote, but it has a cultural scene, rich history and is a popular tourist attraction.

What's the Midnight Sun?

The Midnight Sun is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the sun stays visible above the horizon even during the nighttime, resulting in a 24-hour daylight. This magical event takes place in places close to the North Pole, like Tromsø.

The primary reason behind the Midnight Sun is the axial tilt of the Earth. During the summer, which usually falls between June 20th and 21st, the Earth's axial tilt causes the North Pole to tilt towards the sun. This tilt ensures that sunlight continues to shine on regions beyond the Arctic Circle, for an extended period. Because of this, the sun appears to remain above the horizon, creating the illusion of a never-ending day. This just means that places like Tromsø, which is very close to the North Pole, get sunlight all day and night during this time. That's why the sun doesn't set in Tromsø during the summer months.

How long does this last?

The duration of the Midnight Sun depends on the latitude of the location. In Tromsø, the sun starts to stay above the horizon for a continuous period from late May until mid-July. That's about two months when the city is consistently having sunlight. No matter what the clock says, it's daytime.

What happens to the city and people?

This never-ending sunlight has some interesting effects on Tromsø. The plants grow quickly, and animals enjoy the extra light and warmth. People in Tromsø also change their routines a bit. They might go hiking, fishing, or have outdoor parties even at midnight. It's like having extra time to enjoy fun activities.

Travellers, tourism and culture

Because of the Midnight Sun, many travellers from around the world visit Tromsø to experience this amazing phenomenon. They can go on special tours, see beautiful landscapes, and enjoy the feeling of being in a place where the sun shines all the time. The local people, like the Sámi, who have been living there for a long time, also have some special traditions connected to the Midnight Sun. It's a part of their culture and way of life.