ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

Anna Ajayi

Imagine a place where it's day all the time, and the sun never sets even at night.

The midnight sun of Tromso, Norway [Adventures]
The midnight sun of Tromso, Norway [Adventures]

Recommended articles

This city is so far north, at the tip of Europe, that during a particular time of the year, the sun doesn't set, and people enjoy daylight 24 hours a day.

Let's learn more about this city, why this happens, and what it's like to experience the sun that never sets:

ADVERTISEMENT
This is Tromso in Norway [Wanderlust]
This is Tromso in Norway [Wanderlust] Pulse Nigeria

Tromsø is a city located way up north in Norway and it's popularly known for the Midnight Sun. This city might be remote, but it has a cultural scene, rich history and is a popular tourist attraction.

The Midnight Sun is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the sun stays visible above the horizon even during the nighttime, resulting in a 24-hour daylight. This magical event takes place in places close to the North Pole, like Tromsø.

The primary reason behind the Midnight Sun is the axial tilt of the Earth. During the summer, which usually falls between June 20th and 21st, the Earth's axial tilt causes the North Pole to tilt towards the sun. This tilt ensures that sunlight continues to shine on regions beyond the Arctic Circle, for an extended period. Because of this, the sun appears to remain above the horizon, creating the illusion of a never-ending day. This just means that places like Tromsø, which is very close to the North Pole, get sunlight all day and night during this time. That's why the sun doesn't set in Tromsø during the summer months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duration of the Midnight Sun depends on the latitude of the location. In Tromsø, the sun starts to stay above the horizon for a continuous period from late May until mid-July. That's about two months when the city is consistently having sunlight. No matter what the clock says, it's daytime.

This never-ending sunlight has some interesting effects on Tromsø. The plants grow quickly, and animals enjoy the extra light and warmth. People in Tromsø also change their routines a bit. They might go hiking, fishing, or have outdoor parties even at midnight. It's like having extra time to enjoy fun activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of the Midnight Sun, many travellers from around the world visit Tromsø to experience this amazing phenomenon. They can go on special tours, see beautiful landscapes, and enjoy the feeling of being in a place where the sun shines all the time. The local people, like the Sámi, who have been living there for a long time, also have some special traditions connected to the Midnight Sun. It's a part of their culture and way of life.

Would you love to visit this place?

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

5 countries with interesting non-alphabetic writing systems

5 countries with interesting non-alphabetic writing systems

All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

7 signs that prove you've finally found your true love

7 signs that prove you've finally found your true love

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to a glamorous soiree in Lagos

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to a glamorous soiree in Lagos

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido

How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido

How to track your monthly cycle without relying on apps

How to track your monthly cycle without relying on apps

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The human dog [Insider]

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls