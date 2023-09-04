ADVERTISEMENT
In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Temi Iwalaiye

This tribe in Uganda have taken aunties meddling in a couple's marriage to another level.

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]
It is the responsibility of the aunt to ensure that before the wedding night when the marriage is consummated, the bride has maintained her virginity, and the groom is skilled in bed.

At the age of eight, the aunt begins to groom the young girl for marriage. Once she develops breasts, she ought not to have sex. A bride who is not a virgin is considered of less value and suffers social exclusion or even the death penalty.

The Banyankoles consider fatness to be a sign of attractiveness. Young girls are kept indoors and fed beef, millet porridge and a lot of milk to make them fat.

The aunt has sex with the groom as a potency test for the groom to certify his sexual prowess and also to teach the bride what her husband-to-be will be like. She is also asked to "test" to see if the bride is still a virgin.

Banyankole's value virginity [Ajasanews]
The wedding preparations start after the bride price the groom pays the bride price. There is a lot of eating at the bride's house on the wedding day when the father kills a cow.

After the bride's aunt "tested" the virginity of her niece and had sex with the groom to gauge his sexual prowess, there is a second feast in the groom's house, where the marriage is consummated.

After the marriage, the aunt will even observe or listen in while the bride and groom engage in sexual activity to help the couple improve their sex life.

Although this archaic custom may seem strange, it demonstrates how the Banyankole people, especially the Bahima tribe, value virginity.

