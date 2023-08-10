7 worst Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and best 3 airlines that stick to schedule

Here’s what they found out:

Worst airlines

1. Overland: They delayed a whopping 84% of their flights. They had a total of 719 flights, delayed 605, and cancelled 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

2. United Airlines: This airline has the second-most delays. 73% of their 1243 flights were delayed; that's 910 flights. Only three flights were cancelled.

3. Dana Air: This airline delayed 67% of their flights. They flew 711 times, delayed 474 flights, and cancelled three.

4. Max Air: Max Air has 1564 flights and has delayed 1013, i.e., 65% of their flights. They cancelled a whopping 56 flights.

5. Aerocontractors: They had a total of 1123 flights. 56% (624) of their flights were delayed, and 40 flights were cancelled. A large proportion of their flights were cancelled—40 flights were cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Airpeace: Airpeace has the most flights (6521), the most delays, and the most cancellations of the other airlines. They delayed 3574 flights. That’s 58% of the time. They cancelled 63 flights.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Azman Air: They carried the crown for the most flights delayed with United Airlines. They flew 529 times, delayed 385 flights and were cancelled three.

Best Domestic Airlines

1. Ibom Air: A personal favourite of mine and the best domestic airline. Ibom Air only had 32% delays. They flew 2312 flights, delayed 746 flights, and cancelled six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

2. Green Africa: This airline sticks to time; it has only had 375 delays. It flew 1182 flights, delayed 443 flights, and cancelled 16.