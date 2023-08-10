ADVERTISEMENT
7 worst Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and best 3 airlines that stick to schedule

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you flying by air in Nigeria and wondering what’s the best airline for you? Which airline keeps to time and which is likely to delay?

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]
Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

Here’s what they found out:

1. Overland: They delayed a whopping 84% of their flights. They had a total of 719 flights, delayed 605, and cancelled 15.

Overland is officially the worst airline of the first quarter
Overland is officially the worst airline of the first quarter

2. United Airlines: This airline has the second-most delays. 73% of their 1243 flights were delayed; that's 910 flights. Only three flights were cancelled.

3. Dana Air: This airline delayed 67% of their flights. They flew 711 times, delayed 474 flights, and cancelled three.

4. Max Air: Max Air has 1564 flights and has delayed 1013, i.e., 65% of their flights. They cancelled a whopping 56 flights.

5. Aerocontractors: They had a total of 1123 flights. 56% (624) of their flights were delayed, and 40 flights were cancelled. A large proportion of their flights were cancelled—40 flights were cancelled.

6. Airpeace: Airpeace has the most flights (6521), the most delays, and the most cancellations of the other airlines. They delayed 3574 flights. That’s 58% of the time. They cancelled 63 flights.

Air Peace had the most flights, the most delays and the most cancellations [arise]
Air Peace had the most flights, the most delays and the most cancellations [arise]

7. Azman Air: They carried the crown for the most flights delayed with United Airlines. They flew 529 times, delayed 385 flights and were cancelled three.

1. Ibom Air: A personal favourite of mine and the best domestic airline. Ibom Air only had 32% delays. They flew 2312 flights, delayed 746 flights, and cancelled six.

Ibom Air is the best domestic airline [ibomair]
Ibom Air is the best domestic airline [ibomair]

2. Green Africa: This airline sticks to time; it has only had 375 delays. It flew 1182 flights, delayed 443 flights, and cancelled 16.

3. Value Jet: This airline had only 32% of its flights delayed. It flew 766 times, was delayed 248 times, and cancelled 15 flights.

Temi Iwalaiye

