The best 5 cities in Nigeria

Nigeria is a very big country with 36 states and capitals. Out of all these states, here are our assertions of the best places to live:

1. Ibadan

The ancient city of Ibadan is one of the best places to live in Nigeria. According to Property Pro, it is one of the cheapest places too.

Rent can be as cheap as N200,000 for a two-bedroom flat. Even hotel accommodations are as cheap as N5,000. But even besides that, food and transportation are very cheap in Ibadan. Plus, it is a fun and commercial city, so you won't be bored.

2. Ikot Ekpene

If you are a foodie, then this town in Akwa Ibom is perfect for you. Reports have it that you can get hotel accommodation for as long as N1,000 and rent is equally as cheap. Close to the capital city of Uyo, Ikot is also a commercial area.

3. Onitsha

Most of the things we use and consume are made in Onitsha, which means most of what you buy would be gotten at the cost price. Onitsha boasts of high-level commercialisation which means if you are a business owner, you have a large market for your goods and services. Transport and accommodation are also quite cheap in Onitsha.

4. Jos

If you want a quiet, serene, beautiful city to live in and have a family, I suggest Jos. The scenery is immensely beautiful, with plateaus surrounding everywhere and chilly rainy weather.

Clothes are cheap in Jos, and transportation is equally cheap, not to mention how their kekes have doors and windows but even besides that interesting anecdote food is notoriously cheap, you’d be shocked. ,Not to mention how you can rent a good flat for as low as N70,000.

5. Ile-Ife

