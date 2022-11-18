RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Nurudeen Shotayo

We take a look at some of the cities in Africa that will give you a serious wander lust.

Angola-luanda [Africa]
Angola-luanda [Africa]

Recommended articles

However, these beautiful cities in Africa will rub shoulders with cities in the richest parts of the world.

On the media, we are plagued with pictures of starving children and deteriorated villages as the portrayal of Africa.

Most have developed single stories about Africa from the pictures seen on the media. Fortunately, this is not the case for many parts.

There are many cities in Africa that will destroy such single stories and rub shoulders with the most prestigious cities in the world, and here are some of them.

Luanda is the capital of Africa’s third largest oil producer and is home to the nation’s main seaport and administrative center.

Its government is investing heavily in making Luanda more aesthetically pleasing; by building large social housing high rises to replace slums, performing extensive repaving, the construction of several highways and a large new airport currently being constructed outside of town projected to open in 2019.

Johannesburg is the largest and wealthiest city in South Africa. Filled with life, enthusiasm and an amazing culture, it is no wonder that it is the tourist's paradise.

Major city for business and government, Dar Es Salaam is the largest and richest city in Tanzania.

ALSO READ: The five charming towns and cities in Africa

Nairobi and its outskirts offer a spellbinding landscape to its visitors. Home to several business opportunities and tourism, Addis Ababa is the choicest destination for travel agents as well as tourists worldwide.

Marrakech is one of the most exotic places in the world, with lots of exciting things to do and see.

Its red-coloured buildings, beautiful oriental palaces and mosques, and vibrant local markets are what make Marrakech the most enchanting city in Africa, undoubtedly.

This cultural oasis nestled amidst the red sands of the desert is often called the Red City, the Pink City or the City of Roses.

Located at the foot of Table Mountain, the picturesque view that the city offers on a clear and sunny day is hard to describe in words. It is also not far from the famous Cape of Good Hope.

ALSO READ: Police dismiss sergeant who killed 39-yr-old Wizkid fan

Home to modern office buildings in narrow streets with white washed one or two storey houses with blue windows and doors, Tunis will have you reminiscing about the islands of Greece or Andalusia in Spain.

Abuja is home to neat and wide roads, well planned lay-outs, effective and cheap public transportation, beautiful and exotic private and government buildings as well as the grandest mosque in Nigeria. Aesthetically pleasant, serene and suburban nature while also offering many activities, are just some of the reasons why Abuja is on our list.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos welcomes a Defining Experience to the Nightlife Scene with “De Chandelier

Lagos welcomes a Defining Experience to the Nightlife Scene with “De Chandelier”

10 things you should never say to your pregnant wife

10 things you should never say to your pregnant wife

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

5 foods to eat if you have stomach ulcer

5 foods to eat if you have stomach ulcer

Why anal sex poses a greater risk to women

Why anal sex poses a greater risk to women

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

5 countries around the world with unique calendars

5 countries around the world with unique calendars

Ending this year single? 5 ways to feel better during the December couple craze

Ending this year single? 5 ways to feel better during the December couple craze

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Nigeria ranked third country with the most spoken language

Here are the most popular languages spoken in West Africa

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Foods for breaking your fast [Al arabiya english]

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with