Like books, food is one medium where every one can be in many places at once.

Africa has its share of vibrant and tasty food that tourist travel halfway around the world for. Home to 54 different countries and thousands of different cultures, the food variety is endless here.

Using the first part of our food map, we bring what food some countries on the continent are famous for.

1 . Algeria - Mahjouba

The traditional Algerian pancake is made with semolina, tomatoes and caramelised onions and paired with harissa sauce on the side. It is a popular street food.

2 . Angola - Muamba de Galinha

This is also known as chicken muamba which is a spicy, somewhat oily stew made with with palm oil or palm butter, garlic, chili and okra. Variations of chicken muamba, can be found all over the Congo River region, and is served with cassava leaves and white rice.

3 . Benin - Kuli Kuli

In the Republic of Benin, Kuli Kuli is a street snack made from spiced ground peanuts eventually deep-fried as balls or sticks. Prior to frying, the paste is mixed with salt and pepper. Usually eaten as a snack, Kuli-kuli can also be sprinkled over salads or accompanied by koko, fura, kamu, or with a blend of garri (cassava flakes).

4 . Botswana - Seswaa

Seswaa is a special dish in Botswana and not just an everyday meal. The stew requires some strength in the cooking process. Beef or goat meat is first pounded, then cooked with onions, leaves and spices. After hours of cooking, the meat is shredded and served with corn meal.

5 . Burkina Faso - Riz Gras

Riz Gras, meaning Fat Rice, is made from white rice, tomato paste, and a variety of vegetables cooked together in a flavorful, thick rice stew majorly made from peanut oil. It is a one-pot dish very similar to jollof rice, but definitely more oily, hence the name.

7 . Cabo Verde- Cachupa

A popular breakfast dish served with fried eggs, sausages or fish, Capucha is a slow-cooked corn (hominy) and bean stew made with a variety of tubers, vegetables, meat, and spices.

8 . Cameroon - Ndolé

Ndolé is a Cameroonian spinach and bitterleaf stew consisting of stewed nuts, ndoleh, fish or beef and a variety of spices. The dish is usually garnished with shrimps or prawns and traditionally eaten with plantain, bobolo, etc.

9 . Central African Republic (CAR) - Egusi sauce

Served with rice, Egusi is made from seeds of gourds, pumpkins, melons, and squashes, and combined with oil, chopped onions, tomatoes, and hot chile peppers. However, you can find egusi in other parts of Africa, not only Central Africa, such as Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

10 . Chad - Daraba

Daraba is a simple sauce made with chopped okra, mixed vegetables, tomatoes, stock cubes, and smooth peanut butter, served with rice, boiled cassava, or boiled plantains on the side.

11 . Comoros - Mshakiki

Mshakiki is a barbecue dish made from delicious marinated beef steak. It is usually served with some type of side like bread fruit.

12 . Democratic Republic of the Congo - Chikwanga

Chikwanga or kwanga is a traditional bread from DRC made from steamed cassava flour cakes and then wrapped in dry banana leaves. It is used to eat the spicy stews and soups from the region.

13 . Republic of the Congo - Liboke de Poisson

Chikwanga is also eaten here and is used to eat Liboke. Liboke de Poisson consists of whole fish or fillets marinated in spicy sauce and grilled or baked in banana leaves.

14 . Cote d'ivoire- Mulukhiya

Mulukhiya makes use of the local okra and jute leaves, boiled with garlic and coriander until it becomes a thick and bitter substance that’s often slimy. Once cooked, Egyptians serve mulukhiya with bread, rice and some kind of protein.

15 . Equatorial Guinea - Akwadu

Akwadu, which could double as breakfast and dessert, is made from sliced or halved bananas or plantains that are doused in melted butter and shortly baked in the oven until golden. They are usually drizzled with orange and lemon juice, brown sugar, and honey, while the top is typically covered with shredded coconut.

16 . Eritrea - Kulwa

Kulwa is made from fried lamb or beef chunks garnished with berbere spices, ghee, tomatoes, and onions. It is used to eat rice or bread.

17 . Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) - Slaai

Slaai is a skilled combination of diced avocados, lemon juice, and grated ginger, left to marinate together and then sprinkled with crushed peanuts.

18 . Ethiopia - Kitfo

Kitfo is made out of freshly ground raw beef and combined with Ethiopian butter and spices such as chili and salt. It is served with bread, cheeses and greens.

19 . Gabon - Chakery

Chakery is a dessert made out of couscous, sour cream, milk and yoghurt — and pineapple chunks for extra sweetness. You can find the dessert all over Gabon.

20. The Gambia - Domoda

This Gambian peanut stew is a visually appealing stew usually served over rice. The main stew is a vibrant vegetarian combination of pumpkins, sweet potatoes, onions, peanuts, tomatoes, peppers, etc. When meat is used, it is made with beef or chicken.

21 . Ghana - Waakye

While Ghana is also known for its lit Jollof rice, Waakye is a staple dish all over the country. Waakye is a rice and beans dish usually served with a parade of accompaniments such as the famous shito sauce, plantains, boiled eggs, garri, etc.

22 . Guinea - Footi

This sauce dish is also popular in Senegal and consists of eggplants, onions, kidney beans, and tomato sauce.

23 . Guinea-Bissau - Abacute com tuna

Tuna is mixed with grated coconut, evaporated milk, and chopped tomatoes and served inside ripe avacados.

24 . Kenya - Nyama Choma

Nyama Choma translates into barbecued meat. The meat is usually made with goat or cow and sold on the streets of Kenya or in roadside restaurants.

25 . Lesotho - Papa

Papa is basically a corn meal made into a stiff porridge. You can find it anywhere in Lesotho and is served with greens, beans or meat.

26 . Liberia - Torborgee

Torborgee is a spicy and bitter Liberian stew made with torborgee beans and palm oil. The dish is often enriched by the addition of dried meat, chicken, pork, or fish.