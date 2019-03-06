Puff puff is a deep fried, spongy street snack that is not peculiar to Nigeria.

Known as Bofrot in Ghana, Mikate in Congo, Kala in Liberia and Mandazi in East and South Africa, it is a fun-filled snack for people of all ages. It is also a favourite when it comes to small chops at parties and events. In Nigeria, people have been known to make their puff ﻿puff with a twist, adding pepper﻿, chocolate, fruits, and lots more.

Spices and Recipe visited a spot that claims to make the "best puffpuff in Lagos" and the secret ingredient... lots of pepper.

After watching the whole process, we've decided that the process of making puff puff is quite easy! To prepare puff puff this style, you need:

Flour

Yeast (the fast rising type)

Nutmeg

Sugar

Salt

Pepper

Warm water

Vegetable oil

Watch the process in the full video.