See the Fulani's Sharo tradition where men are flogged publicly

The Sharo Festival is one that celebrates the rite of passage for male adolescents. It is a celebration that officially turns boys into men. As exciting as this sounds, the practice itself involves lots of pain. This is as Sharo basically translates to "flogging".

The Sharo Festival is one where young men are publicly flogged in order to prove their endurance and bravery. A boy who can survive this is said to have officially become a man and is now ready for marriage.

Sharo Festival is conducted twice a year - during the dry season when guinea corn is being harvested, and when Muslims celebrate Id-el-Kabir.

Although flogging of men is the main event, the Sharo festival is a week-long festival that also involves lots of other activities such as performances by tricksters, minstrels, and maiden dancers.

Held at a market square, Sharo festival begins with the arrival of bare-chested, "boys" who are ready to become "men" or ready to get married. These men are escorted out by single ladies who are also ready to get married.

Then there's some beating of drums, cheers from the spectators and of course, fears from family members hoping that their sons do not disappoint or disgrace them by not being able to withstand the flogging.

Some people say these men sometimes fortify themselves with charms so they can withstand the pain.

Then the flogging officially begins and there are referees who check to ensure these men are being flogged properly. These referees are also there to immediately detect any man who fails this test.

Any man caught wincing or crying, is said to have failed and is referred to as a coward. The flogging is usually so severe that the men are left with scars on their bodies.

The men who come out of this successfully without showing any signs of "weakness" are given permission to marry the girl of their choice.

The Sharo festival is also taken to a new level when there are two men intending to marry the same lady. In such a situation, the men challenge themselves to the Sharo and any of them who can endure the most pain is considered the winner and is now free to marry the said lady.