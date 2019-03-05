Cooking time
25 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Grilling and saucing
Recipe Yield
1 serving
Instructions
- Pre-heat your oven grill at 170ºC until hot.
- Peel the plantains out of their coat and rub a little salt on them.
- Place the peeled plantains on the grill rack and pop into the hot oven for about 15 minutes. Make sure you turn the plantains over at intervals till done and then bring out and set aside.
- For the sauce, heat the palm oil in a pot and add the chopped onions. Fry for a couple minutes then add the chopped peppers. Add some salt to taste. Fry for another 2 minutes while stirring.
- Turn off heat.
Your meal is ready! Serve the bole with the sauce.