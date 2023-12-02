ADVERTISEMENT
Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

The event, graced by the incoming Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria, Adebayo Alli, Orijin brand Ambassador, Bright Okpocha aka Basket Mouth, renowned lifestyle influencers, and distinguished members of the press was a celebration of resilience and cultural artistry.

The launch event was a diverse variety of engaging activities, symbolising the resilience engraved in the brand's overall campaign, 'Deeply Rooted.' Attendees witnessed the dramatic unveiling of the packs, an awe-inspiring moment amplified by music, lights, and paparazzi.

The Mask Art frames showcased enlarged versions of the mask designs on the limited edition packs, allowing guests to delve into the inspiration behind each mask, appreciating the artistry behind Flenjor, Jolly, and Chillax. This celebration echoed the essence of the limited edition packs, inspiring attendees to tap into their roots to fuel their resilience as they navigate everyday challenges.

Mark Mugisha Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria, noted, "We're committed to telling the vibrant story of Guinness Nigeria and our brands. Yet, nothing compares to the 200 million unique stories of Nigerians, showcasing exceptional resilience. Today, I proudly join in amplifying Orijin's Orijinality, a brand deeply rooted in our culture and celebrating the exceptional Nigerian spirit. I urge you all to embrace your roots, stay Orijinal, and remain exceptional. Cheers to all Orijinals; it’s been a year!"

The event, attended by media representatives and influencers including; Efe Money, Neo Akpofure, and Jenni Frank was hosted by the renowned comedian and compere, Forever (Akuidolo Orevaoghene). It showcased an array of cultural delights, including captivating performances by the Atilogu dance troupes and an insightful mini-art talk by Dadee Daniel, the artistic mind behind the new label design.

Brand Ambassador, Basketmouth also delivered a toast honouring the resilience and deep-rootedness of all Orijinals. The celebratory mood soared with vibrant music curated by the DJ, further enhancing the lively atmosphere of the occasion

The Limited Edition Pack is now available for consumers in bars, stores, and all leading sales outlets nationwide, inviting Orijinals everywhere to experience and celebrate resilience in every sip. For more information about Orijin's Limited Edition Pack and its celebration of resilience, follow @OrijinNigeria on Facebook and @Orijin_Nigeria on Instagram.

