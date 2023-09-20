ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Quramo Festival of Words announces 2023 festival dates

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByQuramo

L-R: Tamara Adeyemi, Felix Eguabor, Camille Shaiyen, Gbemi Shasore (founder, QFEST), Dare Olaitan, Mayowa Omogbenigun, Temilade Adeyinka [QFEST]
L-R: Tamara Adeyemi, Felix Eguabor, Camille Shaiyen, Gbemi Shasore (founder, QFEST), Dare Olaitan, Mayowa Omogbenigun, Temilade Adeyinka [QFEST]

Recommended articles

The annual gathering of creatives from different industries is organised by Gbemi Shasore, co-founder of Quramo Publishing, a leading media publishing company committed to the production of bestselling books and conversation-starting films.

The theme for this year is Connecting The Dots, a subject that brings opportunities for creatives and stakeholders in film, literature, theatre, and publishing among other players in the creative and media spaces to interact, identify and explore likely collaborations across borders.

According to Shasore, the ability to build bridges where there are none remains the goal. "The recent departure of key players in the Nigerian creative industries to other climes provides a major opportunity for cross-continental collaborations and high-level export of cultural values and literature.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At Quramo, we remain committed to our vision to equip creatives for the expansion of the creative industries while fostering visibility for literary works that mirror real Nigerian and African experiences. QFEST is an annual celebration of these unique stories, conversations and cultural perspectives," said Shasore.

As always, QFEST attendees are guaranteed access to enriching book chats, masterclasses, expert-led panel sessions, spoken word poetry and stage plays.

The word slam open mic competition with a cash prize remains one to look forward to.

The highlight of QFest 2023 is the unveiling of the Quramo Writers Prize (QWP) winner who gets a publishing deal and a cash prize worth millions of naira.

The QWP Longlist was recently unveiled at the Quramo office in Lagos, Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the speakers and panellists for this five-day event include Femi Odugbemi, Yahaya Maikori, Adedotun Eyinade (RovingHeights), Anwuli Ojogwu (Society of Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria), James Murua, Kenyan literary blogger, Peter Ryan, the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Kemi Ogunleye, Yinka Davies, Dwin the Stoic, Morenike Olusanya (@iamrenike), and more.

Register to attend for free through this link. For more updates on QFEST 2023, follow @quramo_pub on Twitter, @quramoofficial on Instagram, Quramo Publishing on Facebook and LinkedIn, visit quramo.com/festival and sign up for the QFEST newsletter.

Quramo Publishing is a Quramo Media company, sister company to Quramo Productions, makers of acclaimed documentary, Journey of an African Colony, available on Netflix, and other film productions.

The Quramo Festival of Words, which is currently in its seventh year, attracts thousands of attendees, every year, to participate in workshops/masterclasses, panel discussions, book/author chats and readings, literary competitions, and to watch stage plays, short films and live music performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our past guests met and learned from inspiring personalities like Kadaria Ahmed, Seffi Atta, Falz, Igoni Barrett, Kiki Mordi, Dike Chukwumerije, Eghosa Imasuen, Helon Habila, Innocent Ilo, Lala Akindoju, TJ Benson, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Karen Jennings, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Femi Odugbemi, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Dare Olaitan, and more.

Every edition has a theme; starting with the eponymous Festival of Words (2019), we’ve had Creativity Reset: The Future of Words (2020) and Transcendence: Words Defying (2021).

Last year, the theme was Africa Positive because it’s about time we start documenting, celebrating and reporting stories of our positive contribution to the global creative economy, to reshape the African identity.

We had appearances from Bolanle Austen-Peters (of Terra Kulture), TaymieB (of Cool FM), Jola Ayeye and FK Abudu (of the I Said What I Said podcast), Tiwalola Ogunlesi, Jude Idada, etc., with brand showcases from Puma, Anfani, Refine Jewelry, Toriara Naturals, etc.

Press Contacts

ADVERTISEMENT

Lolade Alaka | lolade.qfest@quramo.com

Folakemi Philips | folakemi.qfest@quramo.com

Segun Aribisala | segun.qfest@quramo.com

#FeatureByQuramo

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Everything you should know before eating edible gold

Everything you should know before eating edible gold

Girl math: 5 hilarious ways women calculate and manage money

Girl math: 5 hilarious ways women calculate and manage money

Quramo Festival of Words announces 2023 festival dates

Quramo Festival of Words announces 2023 festival dates

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

The 5 most widely spoken languages in Africa

The 5 most widely spoken languages in Africa

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

What to do before going out when you have social anxiety

What to do before going out when you have social anxiety

What Nigeria can learn about agricultural development from my China field trip

What Nigeria can learn about agricultural development from my China field trip

The sad tale of the skeletal lovers who died in each other's arms

The sad tale of the skeletal lovers who died in each other's arms

7 emotional triggers you have to heal from

7 emotional triggers you have to heal from

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All that glitters may not be gold [Vanguard]

You should probably stay away from these 5 poisonous fruits

It is crucial to fuel our brains with the right nutrients [Femina Hu]

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Dog meat is a delicacy in certain parts of Asia [Flick]

People eat cats and dogs in these 5 Asian countries

Countries that will pay you money when you give birth [verywell]

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth