Have a Merry Berry Christmas with Pinkberry’s Sweet Banana Caramel Yogurt & festive December deals

With the launch of its newest flavour - the Sweet Banana Caramel Yogurt and delightful deals, including the Pinkberry Yummy Christmas, Yummy Pop, and Merry Froyo, brace yourself for a Berry Merry Christmas with Pinkberry.

Sweet Banana Caramel Yoghurt

The Sweet Banana Caramel Yogurt is the newest addition to Pinkberry’s menu- A swirly fusion of banana flavour, caramel syrup, and the best yoghurt.

Imagine the rich creaminess of Pinkberry's signature yoghurt infused with the sweet goodness of ripe bananas and the luscious swirls of caramel.

It's a flavour fusion that takes your taste buds on a joyful journey. The Sweet Banana Caramel Yoghurt combines the essence of the season, providing a perfect blend of comfort and indulgence.

Pinkberry Yummy Christmas

The Yummy Christmas deal is a holiday feast that Pinkberry has curated just for you. For only 3500 Naira, treat yourself to the perfect holiday delicacy with a Midi-to-go Cup filled with your favourite frozen yoghurt flavours.

Gather your loved ones and share the delight of Yummy Christmas – a true celebration of the season.

Yummy Pop Deal

For those seeking an extra pop of joy, Pinkberry presents the Yummy Pop deal. For just 1200 Naira, savour the goodness of a medium cup filled with your favourite frozen yoghurt flavors.

It's an irresistible offer that promises to make your taste buds dance with happiness. Yummy Pop is more than a deal; it's a celebration of flavour, and it's here to pop joy into your December festivities.

Merry Froyo: Double the Joy, Double the Fun

Pinkberry understands that joy is better when shared, and that's why Merry Froyo deal is brought to you. Purchase 2 small cups for just 2400 Naira and share the merriment with a friend or loved one.

It's a delightful offer that encapsulates the essence of Pinkberry's commitment to spreading joy during the festive season. Double the joy, double the fun – that's the spirit of Merry Froyo!

As we unwrap the joy of December, Pinkberry stands as your merry companion, offering flavours that embody the festive spirit.

From the delectable Sweet Banana Caramel Yogurt to the festive Yummy Christmas, the popping joy of Yummy Pop, and the shared delight of Merry Froyo, Pinkberry invites you to create memories and savour the magic of the season.

Here's to a month filled with joy, flavour, and a Merry Berry Christmas with Pinkberry! For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Pinkberry store near you or hop on their website www.pinkberrynigeria.com to order online. Follow them on social media @pinkberrynigeria.

