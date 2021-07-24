RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make Owo soup

Authors:

omotolani

It is made with a mix of blended tomatoes and pepper and is best enjoyed with boiled yam or plantain.

Owo Soup: How to make this palm oil delicacy [tvcontinental]
Owo Soup: How to make this palm oil delicacy [tvcontinental]

Owo soup is a native Urhobo and Benin recipe you are sure to enjoy.

Recommended articles

ALSO READ: Here's the Wakanda food recipe by Nnedi Okorafor

Ingredients

Goat meat or assorted meat

Palm Oil

Seasoning

Potash

Tomatoes

Habanero pepper - ata rodo

Smoked Fish

Preparation

Step 1: Boil and season your meat. Once they have sufficiently cooked with some stock left, add your blended tomatoes and pepper.

Add the crayfish and smoked fish.

Step 2: Bring the contents of the pot to a gentle simmer.

Dissolve potash with seasoning in water and add to the pot. Bring to boil. The presence of the tomatoes will mean it wouldn't bubble up as much.

Step 3: Leave it to cook and in a few minutes, you will notice that the addition of the potash has caused the prior watery stock to thicken a little. Take it off the heat and let it cool down a little.

Stir in Palm oil into the pot. The soup will thicken and the colour will change to a pale shade of yellowish orange

Serve with boiled yam or plantain.

Authors:

omotolani

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 side effects of bitter kola you didn’t know

FG tells court that it hasn't stopped Nigerians from using Twitter

Does penis size really matter? Here are all the facts and misconceptions

Senator James Manager caught kneeling before ex-convict Ibori

Lagos 'Agberos' are paid N123 billion each year, report says

Lizzy Anjorin's husband gifts her a Mercedes Benz worth N120M

7 affordable vacation destinations in Nigeria

Nigeria's 6 Super Tucano fighter jets finally land in Kano

Dr UN allegedly impregnates his 'junior sister' (WATCH)