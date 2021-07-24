Owo soup is a native Urhobo and Benin recipe you are sure to enjoy.
How to make Owo soup
It is made with a mix of blended tomatoes and pepper and is best enjoyed with boiled yam or plantain.
Ingredients
Goat meat or assorted meat
Palm Oil
Seasoning
Potash
Tomatoes
Habanero pepper - ata rodo
Smoked Fish
Preparation
Step 1: Boil and season your meat. Once they have sufficiently cooked with some stock left, add your blended tomatoes and pepper.
Add the crayfish and smoked fish.
Step 2: Bring the contents of the pot to a gentle simmer.
Dissolve potash with seasoning in water and add to the pot. Bring to boil. The presence of the tomatoes will mean it wouldn't bubble up as much.
Step 3: Leave it to cook and in a few minutes, you will notice that the addition of the potash has caused the prior watery stock to thicken a little. Take it off the heat and let it cool down a little.
Stir in Palm oil into the pot. The soup will thicken and the colour will change to a pale shade of yellowish orange
Serve with boiled yam or plantain.
