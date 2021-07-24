How to make Owo soup

Ingredients

Goat meat or assorted meat

Palm Oil

Seasoning

Potash

Tomatoes

Habanero pepper - ata rodo

Smoked Fish

Preparation

Step 1: Boil and season your meat. Once they have sufficiently cooked with some stock left, add your blended tomatoes and pepper.

Add the crayfish and smoked fish.

Step 2: Bring the contents of the pot to a gentle simmer.

Dissolve potash with seasoning in water and add to the pot. Bring to boil. The presence of the tomatoes will mean it wouldn't bubble up as much.

Step 3: Leave it to cook and in a few minutes, you will notice that the addition of the potash has caused the prior watery stock to thicken a little. Take it off the heat and let it cool down a little.

Stir in Palm oil into the pot. The soup will thicken and the colour will change to a pale shade of yellowish orange