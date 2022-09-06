Outfits to pack when visiting these 5 popular travel destinations

Talk about Dubai, one destination nearly every Nigerian has on their bucket list. Dubai is one of the best tourist attraction spots in the world. There are lots of fancy places to visit with exciting activities to keep you busy all holiday long.

If you are planning a budget-friendly vacation, then you should consider Ghana. It might be close to home but there are quite a number of things you’d find interesting to explore, including their lovely delicacies.

If you’re thrilled by wildlife and fancy beaches, a great vacation spot you might want to consider is Kenya. Even the lodges there will leave you mesmerized.

South Africa is another travel destination most Nigerians can seem to get enough of. The city, the culture, and the people are some of the amazing things you’re likely to enjoy while visiting.

Just when you think you’ve conquered the hardest part of planning a vacation, which is the choice of which destination to visit, you’re faced with deciding what outfits are essential for your trip.

Well, here are 7 clothing items you should absolutely pack when visiting any of these travel destinations.

1) T-shirts

Everyone needs a basic T-shirt for an effortless casual look. You can consider white, black, and grey t-shirts for versatility.

2) Jeans and leggings

You’re going to need to pair your t-shirts with some bottoms and what better option than a few pairs of jeans and leggings? You could take some shorts as well to increase your options.

3) Swimsuit

One of the fun things to do on a vacation is to participate in any water activity, like swimming, boat ride, kayaking, etc. To do this, you’re going to need a swimsuit.

4) Beachwear

It’s almost impossible to go on a vacation without a trip to the beach. You get to relax, play with sand and water, meet new people, and of course, take some lovely photos. So, don’t ditch your beachwear because you’re going to need it.

5) Hat and scarf

Alongside your beachwear should be a lovely beach hat and/or a scarf. The truth is that you’re going to be spending a lot of time in the sun, not just at the beach but when you go touring.

6) Jackets and layers

Every destination with its climatic condition, depending on where you are visiting and what time of the year it is. A lightweight jacket may suffice during summer but a denim jacket may be a better option during winter.

7) Dinner outfit